Medina Culver is haar naam. En de Amerikaanse gaat door het leven als dokteres.
Ook is ze actief op Instagram. Daar deelt ze geregeld filmpjes en foto’s uit haar dagelijkse leven met haar 27.000 volgers.
Verder neemt ze het op voor vrouwen en wil ze anderen inspireren. Toch moet ze nog vaak afrekenen met mensen die commentaar hebben op haar ‘te knappe’ uiterlijk.
Aangezien ze veel beeldmateriaal uit haar persoonlijke leven deelt, zit er soms ook een bikinifoto tussen. En dan krijgt ze te horen dat ze ‘te knap is’ om dokteres te zijn.
“Mooie vrouwen kunnen méér zijn dan gewoon een mooi gezicht… We kunnen ook steengoede dokters zijn”, aldus Medina. Een week geleden deelde ze ook onderstaand filmpje, waarin ze een duidelijk antwoord geeft op die ‘bijzondere kritiek’. Kijk maar!
Some women fear the fire….some women simply become it 👩🏼⚕️🩺
Just over here wanting summer to never end but also really wanting to wear sweaters and booties 🤷🏼♀️ Wishing everyone a happy Labor Day weekend ✌🏼 shared some of my favorite sales going on this weekend in my IG stories 🛒💸
Remember that article that was posted about women not being professional or able to do their jobs as physicians because they listed photos in a bikini….yeah me neither 😜 proud to be a female physician more than ever these days!! 👩🏼⚕️ #medbikini
I’ve deleted this photo 5 times. Why am I embarrassed of posting this? Why am I wondering what will people think of me if I post a photo of me in my bikini? It’s such a weird feeling. I’m proud of what Ive accomplished with my health in 3 years but why am I afraid to share it? 🤷🏼♀️ is it because I’m a doctor and I feel like I can’t share all my personal life? Maybe. Is it because I’m afraid what people will say? Definitely. Is it because I’ve been getting horribly mean DMs from people because I’m not posting enough on the current social situations…without a doubt. It’s kind of horrible to be questioning if you should do something because you’re afraid of what people will say. But what if what you post motivates someone, changes their life for the better? Well then it’s worth it! It’s worth the judgement, it’s worth the naysayers if I can change one persons life and remind them that they are worth it. So I guess here goes nothing…posted 🙈👌🏼
Pretty women can be more than pretty faces….we can also be badass doctors 🩺👩🏼⚕️
Foto: Instagram – Bron: Daily Star