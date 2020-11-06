Bij het woord ‘vrachtwagenchauffeur’ denken velen ongetwijfeld nog aan een stevige man.
Maar Angelica Larsson toont dat dat niet terecht is! Op Instagram heeft de Zweedse dame maar liefst 270.000 volgers. En ook op YouTube doet ze het verre van slecht. Daar wist ze al zo’n 214.000 abonnees te verzamelen.
Angelica wordt door velen dan ook de ‘knapste vrachtwagenchauffeur ter wereld’ genoemd. Anderen vinden dat de Japanse Rino Sasaki die titel verdient.
Haar populariteit heeft Angelica ook te danken aan de leuke filmpjes die ze op YouTube plaatst. Daarin neemt ze haar volgers virtueel mee in haar cabine.
En op Instagram toont ze dan weer vaak leuke plaatjes uit haar dagelijkse leven. Hoog tijd om een kijkje te nemen:
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
The happy face of a girl who got the best company in the truck today 🥰🥰😍🐕 Joggi the dog 😊 #bodyguardtobe
Een bericht gedeeld door Angelica Larsson (@angelica.larsson) op
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
"Sometimes you think that you want to disappear, but all you really want is to be found" ❤
Een bericht gedeeld door Angelica Larsson (@angelica.larsson) op
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Sometimes when you don't have what you need, that's when the creative side as a trucker occurs 😅 My first time repairing the abs-cable, and I didn't even have proper tools 🙃 with a knife and a screwdriver I manage to fix it 🤠😅 What's your most memorable repair moment? 🔧🔩 (No I didn't break it, I just fixed it 🤠) photo: @marco_witt_filmmaker
Een bericht gedeeld door Angelica Larsson (@angelica.larsson) op
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Already preparing for the winter and gained a few 🥩❄😂 hopefully this will be a winter at the gym 💪🥰
Een bericht gedeeld door Angelica Larsson (@angelica.larsson) op
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
This picture turned out so cool 😍🌤 Mr.Zero and I 🚛💨💨 #AngelicaLarsson #Nollan
Een bericht gedeeld door Angelica Larsson (@angelica.larsson) op
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
A new video is up again 😄 it's so much fun to record, cut and edit 😊 it takes time, but it's worth it in the end 😄 it went good with the brakes this time and tomorrow the wagon is going into the workshop for a real service 😎🤗
Een bericht gedeeld door Angelica Larsson (@angelica.larsson) op
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
When life is like a puzzle, it's all a mess in the beginning, hard to sort out all of the pieces, what to put where, when and how 🧩 usually, the easiest way to sort things out is build the frame first, and as soon as you have found the pieces of your frame, it's time to fill out your life with the rest of the pieces 🦋 I've just built my frame, the frame to something I've been dreaming of for a long time, it's time for me to fill in the pieces, and I'm so excited for what's coming 😊🧩🧡⛰🤞 #hardwork #career #aimingforthestarsandbeyond ⭐
Een bericht gedeeld door Angelica Larsson (@angelica.larsson) op
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Happyface when you get to sleep in your truck 🤩 Storytime-video is up on my YouTube 😘 don't miss out 😻 #AngelicaLarsson #lastardrottningen #storytime
Een bericht gedeeld door Angelica Larsson (@angelica.larsson) op
Foto: Instagram