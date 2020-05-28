Haaa, het wereldwijde web… Dé plek waar je moet zijn met al je levensvragen.
Zijn we alleen in het universum? Wat is de zin van het leven? En waar is de bilspleet van de 24-jarige Chloe Ferry gebleven?
Dat laatste hebben we ons voor alle duidelijkheid nog nooit zelf afgevraagd. Maar enkele fans van de dame, die bekend werd door haar deelname aan realityreeks ‘Geordie Shore’, vragen het zich nu wel af nadat Chloe enkele pikante foto’s op Instagram deelde.
Het overgrote merendeel van haar online gevolg was meer dan lovend over de prentjes, maar bij onderstaande foto hadden enkelingen dus… vragen. “Waar is je bilspleet?”, klonk het her en der tussen de reacties.
Twee weken geleden was Chloe op Instagram nog openhartig over haar plastische chirurgie en vooral over haar verandering van levensstijl. In het verleden kreeg ze online helaas veel negatieve reacties over haar uiterlijk.
“Beeld je eens in dat je mij bent. Je opent Instagram en leest duizenden reacties die je vertellen dat je dik bent. Dat wens ik niemand toe. Nu kijk ik vol zelfvertrouwen naar mijn eigen lichaam en ben ik blij met hoe ik eruitzie”, klonk het toen.
It has taken a lot for me to upload these photos, as you know I'm judged on anything I do, A few years ago if anyone had told me where I’d be today I'd have laughed at them. It all started a good few years ago, being put into the spotlight and in the public eye at a very young age. Every aspect of my life was commented on – more so than anything else was my appearance. I'm a tough person, but waking up every day to comments like “you look fat” or “get a boob job” really starts to stick in your head, and it makes you start to think these people are right – I do need a boob job, or I do need to lose weight. I wanted a quick fix and turned to surgery thinking all these comments would go over night. This couldn’t have been further from the truth! In fact they increased! More fat comments, more about the way I looked. It eventually made me dread posting a photo because of all the trolls out there. This is where I made a lifestyle choice, I started to go to the gym and looking after my body. For me, it was my own little escape time, a break from the negativity that social media was bringing to my life. It wasn’t just good for my body, but good for my mind. At this point the negative comments became the driving factor to push me harder. Put yourself in my shoes, and imagine opening your Instagram to thousands of comments about being fat. I would not wish this on anyone. Now, I’m body confident in my own skin and happy with the way I look, physically and mentally. I’m finally feeling great! If I can do it so can you, and I want to be there to help anyone feeling that they can't.
Bron: The Sun