Een Amerikaanse vrouw is bevallen van een dochtertje twee uur nadat ze wist dat ze zwanger was. Ze dacht dat ze last had van nierstenen.

Lizzie Quah kreeg op 23 juni 2019 plots “de hevigste menstruatiepijn die ze ooit gevoeld had”. De 23-jarige balletlerares dacht dat ze nierstenen had omdat de pijn vergelijkbaar was met toen ze drie jaar geleden nierstenen had. Lizzie werd naar het ziekenhuis gevoerd. Alvorens ze medicatie kreeg, controleerden de dokters of ze niet zwanger was, want dan zou ze die medicatie niet mogen innemen.

Ontsluiting

Wat bleek? Ze was wel degelijk zwanger en stond met 8 centimeter ontsluiting zelfs op het punt om te bevallen. Twee uur later werd haar dochtertje Winnie June gezond en wel geboren.

Veel werken, minder sporten

Lizzie had op geen enkel moment tijdens haar zwangerschap het gevoel dat er een baby in haar buik groeide. “In de zes maanden voor mijn dochter geboren werd, heb ik veel meer gewerkt dan normaal. Ik at ook erg ongezond en sportte veel minder dan vroeger. Ik kwam bij, maar ik dacht dat het daardoor kwam. Ik had nooit zwangerschapssymptomen. Gelukkig is het allemaal goedgekomen”, vertelt ze aan Buzzfeed.

