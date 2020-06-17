Samen met rapper ‘6ix9ine’ doet ze YouTube even ‘zweten’.
Of je nu fan bent van de muziek of niet, anderen zijn dat duidelijk wél. Of op z’n minst toch van het beeldmateriaal…
Dat bewijst de teller op YouTube die momenteel – nadat de videoclip van ‘TROLLZ’ nog geen week online staat – al 105 miljoen weergaven aanduidt. Doe daar nog een dikke 4 miljoen ‘likes’ bij en je mag toch stilaan van een ‘bescheiden hitje’ spreken.
‘t Is een kleurrijk én pikant clipje geworden, zoveel is van bij het begin al duidelijk. In de tekst worden internethaters niet gespaard. Kijk en luister maar!
@nickiminaj
View this post on Instagram
A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject]. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🎀🦄🌈🌈🌈🌈🦄🎀 NickiMinajQueen.com
A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on
View this post on Instagram
Should I troll tonight wit this troll or nah? Should We go live tonight @ 11PM EST or nah? Hmmm *thinks* @6ix9ine ⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️‼️⁉️‼️‼️‼️‼️🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🌈🦄🦄🦄🦄🌈🌈🌈😴 #TrollzVIDEO MIDNIGHT EST🎀 PRE-ORDER link in my bio. NickiMinajQueen.com for MERCH‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🥰🥰🥰🥰🤣
A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on
View this post on Instagram
#Trollz #1 in 50 countries. Love you. Thank you. Link in my bio to watch the video. Updated on TikTok. Video on streaming now. Clean version on streaming now. All new merch, including masks updated on my site now. NickiMinajQueen.com 🌈🦄🌈🦄🎀♥️🎉♥️🎈🎀‼️🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄
A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on
Foto: still TikTok Nicki Minaj