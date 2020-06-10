Dame in bikini mediteert in oceaan, maar dan… WOOPS! (video)
Mediteren in een oceaan, ‘t heeft ongetwijfeld een kalmerende werking.
Dus da’s wat meditatiecoach Sitara Hewitt van plan was. En ze besloot er ook meteen een filmpje van te maken.
“Het is zo krachtig om aan de oceaan te vragen of ze je wil reinigen”, klinkt het. Nu, van krachtig reinigen gesproken:
Let’s take a break from the heavy stuff. Here’s a good old fashioned wave smash (Via @sitara_hewitt)
FULL VID. Well that didn’t go as planned😂🌊. This is me getting clobbered by a wave while trying to make a serene energy healing video about clearing negative energy😑….I’m definitely ‘Cleared’ now. 🌊🌊Respect Mother Nature she will check you and your influencer mindfulness stuff real quick 😛. Thought you might enjoy a lil laugh today. I Def enjoy laughing at myself!♥️☺️ #energyhealing #savedmyiphonetho
☮️ We can’t be of service to anyone if we get completely stressed out and wrecked. 🤍When my heart feels heavy or anxiety is starting to take over I stop and breathe. Deeply. For at least 5 minutes. ♥️I check in and say, what would I prefer to be experiencing. And what would I prefer the world around me to feel like. Peaceful? Kind? Happy? United? And i imagine the vibration of that intention washing over me. I ask my Guides to comfort and heal me. ⛅️Your vibration also has an effect on the collective. It is essential to protest and speak up and stand up. 🤍🤍It’s also important to nourish ourselves and become centered and grounded again. Take care of you. We need you.
Together we rise, divided we fall. I don’t have answers but here are my thoughts today. Compassion, understanding, solidarity and acceptance. That’s what I offer you from my heart. I am so grateful to see millions of people regardless of the color of their own skin, stand up and demand justice for a man who was killed because of the color of his. The systems that are racist and oppressive must change. Be kind, be patient, speak up for others and be open to learning another’s viewpoint. Let us come together. ♥️Let us create a safer world for black adults and children. • There are areas I have privilege (economically we weren’t wealthy but always had enough to eat, and when it comes to the law; being an attractive brown woman doesn’t put me in danger.) But I will stand up for my brothers and sisters who don’t have those privileges. There are areas i lack privilege too, growing up half Pakistani in a white town, I was the ‘Paki’ and boys would beat me up regularly because of my moms “weird” clothes and ‘the war on terror’ that made people target Muslims. ♥️I know what it’s like to have people target you for things beyond your control. I do not know what it’s like to be harmed by those intended to protect us for the same reason. ♥️But I will put myself in your shoes and i will stand up for your rights.✊🏽 • Physically; I feel vulnerable in current times as a single woman and mom, with rioting and looting all around my home last night i had to leave home for safer ground. ♥️And It’s ok to acknowledge that too, if you’re feeling afraid or uneasy, you’re not alone, I hear you. • I urge you to be gentle, to be kind to one another. Let us listen, learn, teach, inspire and support each other. Let us rise up against systems of control injustice TOGETHER, and let us turn away from anger and rage that only tears us apart. ♥️If there is a way I can support you and your family please tell me, I’m here to serve and support all my bothers and sisters.
🐾Walked these shores and forests barefoot for the day. 🌊Jumped in the ocean to cool off then lay on the hot rocks to warm up and ate some blueberries. 🌞And no the barnacles don’t hurt bare feet…more like a foot massage 😂. 🐚The richest moments are the simplest and most free. 🌾 #barefoot #nomakeup #naturalgirl
🌅A new era dawns…and only you can decide what that will look like for you. 🥀⏰ Creation just sent us the wake up call. 🏃🏽🏃🏽♀️Isn’t that what we came to earth for? 🌹To wake from the endless dream of ‘The Same’ and start consciously creating a new reality. 🦋💫Let’s transcend our fears of the unknown and stay strong and kind together.
