FULL VID. Well that didn’t go as planned😂🌊. This is me getting clobbered by a wave while trying to make a serene energy healing video about clearing negative energy😑….I’m definitely ‘Cleared’ now. 🌊🌊Respect Mother Nature she will check you and your influencer mindfulness stuff real quick 😛. Thought you might enjoy a lil laugh today. I Def enjoy laughing at myself!♥️☺️ #energyhealing #savedmyiphonetho