Valerie De Booser deelt pikante lingeriefoto, Laura uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’ geniet in leuke outfit en Kato straalt in bikini (foto’s)
Hoog tijd om nog eens een stevige lading BV-prentjes te tonen!
En beginnen doen we met Celine Van Ouytsel:
Joke van de Velde poseert met mondmasker én bloemen:
Anouk Matton heeft een leuk hoedje op:
Nobody is you and that is your superpower ⚡️
En Astrid Coppens geniet op het strand:
Ready for rhe weekend 🌞🌊🏖 #beach #beachlife #beachday
Nicki Minaj deelt deze straffe foto’s:
A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject]. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🎀🦄🌈🌈🌈🌈🦄🎀 NickiMinajQueen.com
#Trollz #1 in 50 countries. Love you. Thank you. Link in my bio to watch the video. Updated on TikTok. Video on streaming now. Clean version on streaming now. All new merch, including masks updated on my site now. NickiMinajQueen.com 🌈🦄🌈🦄🎀♥️🎉♥️🎈🎀‼️🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄
En Bella Thorne maakt haar volgers blij met deze prentjes:
Drive ins SOLD OUT last night and tonight’s about to sell out!! Go go go!!!! 😍 #infamous
MOVIE IS OUR RIGHT NOW !!! Link in bio It’s on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango, iTunes
Laura Lieckens, die we kennen uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’, geniet van de kleine dingen in het leven:
Na weken kan ik zeggen dat ik super gelukkig ben! Het leven is geen ponykamp, maar sinds ik het gezegd heb van mijn wijnvlek voel ik me nog gelukkiger. Geniet van de kleine dingen in het leven. Na weken eindelijk nog eens een avondje vrij. Genieten van de kleine dingen in het leven! Soms kan iets simpel je heel gelukkig maken! Veel liefde en geniet van het weekend! . . #girl#friends#love#life#photooftheday
En Eva Daeleman toont hoe ze met haar bolle buikje oefeningen doet:
Evi Hanssen deelt deze leuke foto’s van vroeger. Druk op het pijltje naar rechts:
Halle Berry ‘werkt zich krom’:
The work we are doing now is undeniably essential to our collective progress, but the side effects can be draining. We have decided to continue with our #FitnessFriday takeover, and this week, we are talking about the ways I incorporate stretching and yoga into my daily routine. Bringing that much needed attention to my body with something like a yoga wheel helps manage my stress levels and releases the negative energy that can often take over when I feel overwhelmed. Head to @womenshealthmag now to learn more ♥️
Ireland Baldwin straalt in badpak:
En Kato straalt in bikini:
Samenvatting van vandaag. 🌞 "Of ik een bepaald dieet volg" krijg ik regelmatig in mijn inbox. Heel eerlijk: absoluut geen dieet, I love food. Wel eet ik compleet plantaardig & sport ik regelmatig. Maar het belangrijkste: ik voel mij gezond, ben een gelukkige vrouw die enorm geniet van het leven. Met een hoedje op. ✌️ • • • • #vegan #food #thestarlings
Valerie De Booser poseert dan weer in pikante lingerie:
Easy like Sunday morning…in @linnenkastjelatem
En Wendy Van Wanten, tot slot, deelt deze leuke foto’s van vroeger:
Colombus island meer dan 25 jaar geleden💙 Kleedje nog gevonden 😀 #colombusisland #kannietswegdoen #💙
