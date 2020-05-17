Frances Lefebure deelt liefdevol moment met nieuwe liefde, Valerie De Booser straalt in prachtige jurk en Lauren Versnick geniet in bad (foto’s)
- 17/05/2020
- comments
- r.v.h.
- Posted in Entertainment
- 0
-
-
Hoog tijd voor een nieuwe lading BV-prentjes!
Beginnen doen we met Rihanna, die poseert in lingerie:
View this post on Instagram
get into this bra tho…like I’m usually humble but not about lingerie 🤷🏿♀️💜 @savagexfenty
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
View this post on Instagram
New Savage for de gal dem! Wanted to give y’all an extra drop cause we turned 2 years old and you guys have been incredible supporters, believed in our brand, appreciated what we stood for, and Ofcourse bought hella @savagexfenty! 🥳 Thank you from all of us! 💜 #SavageXSummer
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
Phaedra Hoste deelt deze foto van vroeger:
View this post on Instagram
Never regret anything that has happens in your life, it cannot be changed, undone or forgotten so take it as a lesson learned and move on. #throwbackthursday #longtimeago #noeyebrows #itwasfashionthen #onceuponatime #😉 #quoteoftheday #headupheartstrong #❤️ #
A post shared by phaedrahoste (@phaedrahoste) on
Miss België Celine Van Ouytsel doet ‘voor de grap’ mee aan de nieuwste zomertrend:
View this post on Instagram
Summer 2020 fashion ✌🏽😉 This is a joke, but our health is not. Wear your mask, protect each other, save lives 👊🏽 Wearing= Caring
A post shared by ✯CECE✯ (@celinevanouytsel) on
View this post on Instagram
✌🏽me waiting for the sun to come back 🤪 #Istayhome
A post shared by ✯CECE✯ (@celinevanouytsel) on
View this post on Instagram
How fast things can change… 🌸 #tb
A post shared by ✯CECE✯ (@celinevanouytsel) on
View this post on Instagram
Bruiswater in het bruiswater 🤪🙃✌🏽 (Yes, I keep my jewelry on in the water, it’s really good quality ! @victoria_benelux )
A post shared by ✯CECE✯ (@celinevanouytsel) on
Anouk Matton deelt dit intieme plaatje:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to my love. I love you more than i can put into words 💜
A post shared by Anouk Matton – MATTN (@mattnworld) on
En ook Britney Spears geniet van de zon:
View this post on Instagram
Such a beautiful day !!!! God bless 👔👗!!!!!
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
Eva Daeleman toont trots haar bolle buikje:
View this post on Instagram
in de wolken. in good company. ♡
A post shared by e v a 💁🏼♀️ (@evadaeleman) on
En Evi Hanssen denkt terug aan de tijd dat ze in een kort glitterjurkje in bed lag:
View this post on Instagram
Andere tijden…Throwback naar 4 oktober 2019. Toen ik met het gouden kalf van mijn lief @loyenskurt champagne in bed lag te slurpen in een kort glitterjurkje! Welk feestje willen jullie nog eens overdoen? . . . #tb #tbthursday #glitterdress #goudenkalf #goudenkalf2019 @jpccollection
A post shared by Evi Hanssen (@evihanssen) on
Frances Lefebure deelt dan weer dit liefdevolle momentje met haar vriend Boris Van Severen
View this post on Instagram
Zondag. Dag tegen de homofobie vandaag. Liefde is liefde. Of je nu hetero, homo, lesbisch, bi, pan, of wat dan ook bent. Wij wilden met @makebelgiumgreatagain meer liefde in het straatbeeld. Jij ook? Deel/tag dan (nog eens) je kusfoto. (Swipe links) Onze kisswall vind je op www.doe-gewoon.be #LETLOVERULE 🌻❤️#IDAHOT
A post shared by 𝙵𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚜 𝙻𝚎𝚏𝚎𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚎 (@franceslefebure) on
En Jennifer Lopez toont haar afgetraind lichaam:
Joyce De Troch gaf les aan haar kindjes:
En Kim Kardashian verbaast haar volgers met dit plaatje:
View this post on Instagram
Tropical vibes 🌴 🦜 I’m wearing @kkwbeauty 90s Supermodel Lip Liner, 90s Supermodel Matte Lipstick, KKW x Winnie Secret Gloss, Bronze Heaven Eyeshadow Palette, Classic Shimmer Blush Palette and Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer in Rose Gold. Shop my look now at KKWBEAUTY.COM 📷 @donnatrope Make Up: @maryphillips Hair: @chrisappleton1
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
Lindsey Vonn zwemt niet alleen:
En Lauren Versnick geniet in bad:
View this post on Instagram
De komkommer was op. En de foto werd héél spontaan door een toevallige voorbijganger genomen. LOL 😂 Ik lig hier in mijn bad omdat ik als ambassadeur van @collistarbenelux verschillende verzorgingsproducten mag testen and I LOVE IT! 🧖🏼♀️ • #collistar #collistarbeauty #takecareofyourself #inlovewithyourbody
A post shared by LAUREN VERSNICK (@lauren.versnick) on
Madonna haalt pikante lingerie uit haar kast:
En Natalia laat weten dat ze Belgisch koopt:
View this post on Instagram
Strollin’, strollin’, strollin’ in the cityyyy! #takingawalk #citywalk in my new outfit. Thanks to @elinedemunck and her @deux.byelinedemunck . Ik ben iemand die niet zomaar reclame zal maken voor alles, maar in deze tijden vind ik het belangrijk dat we elkaar steunen, en dus vanuit het hart #ikkoopbelgisch 😉
A post shared by Natalia Druyts (@nataliamusic) on
Tatyana Beloy pakt uit met een straffe wagen en een bol buikje:
En Valerie De Booser straalt in deze prachtige jurk:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Valerie De Booser (@valeriedebooser) on
Wendy Van Wanten, tot slot, toont haar bolle buikje van 12 jaar geleden:
Foto: Instagram