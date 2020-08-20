Eline De Munck maakt met billen reclame voor brillen, Rita Ora duikt halfnaakt het zwembad in en Pamela Anderson verbaast volgers met sexy badpak (foto’s/video’s)
Hoog tijd om nog eens een leuke Instagram-verzameling te delen!
En ‘t moet gezegd: het zijn deze keer toch vooral buitenlandse beroemdheden die de voorbije dagen aardig actief zijn geweest op het populaire platform.
Zo wist Pamela Anderson haar volgers stevig te verbazen met twee sexy poses in een al even sexy badpak. Toch moeten fans van BV’s niet beginnen wanhopen, want ook uit eigen land hebben we leuke plaatjes en filmpjes gevonden!
Eline De Munck, bijvoorbeeld, pakt al meteen uit met een straffe reclameboodschap. En Julie Vermeire liet zich eerder deze week weer verleiden tot een leuk dansje. Dan is er ook nog Celine Van Ouytsel die zich duidelijk amuseert in het zwembad en Anouk Matton die het aardig naar haar zin heeft op vakantie. Kijk maar:
New ass, new glass @odettelunettes #ComingSoon #Juno #Wang #Allure
Wanneer je een dansje wilt placeren maar onderbroken wordt door de regen 🤣 Lied: Luna – Dwizzy (@dwizzybabe)
This picture we shot in the Incredible Dominican Republic last year for our new @michaelkors Summer Campaign by @lachlanbailey … 💙 if you swipe over , @austinaugie documented a few moments of our time on set together (most of which I’m connected by the hip to @augustbaxter , napping or … about to take a nap) ☀️💭 #michaelkors
Save the date for the first fully virtual Wags & Walks benefit auction! ♥️ Celebrate National Dog Day with me and support rescue pups like my boy Kurt here by participating in the @wagsandwalks online auction August 26th – September 2nd, 2020! Visit wagsandwalks.org to learn more & register to bid! #WagsandWalks #BringingHappinessHome ♥️
Het weekend is voorbij gevlogen.. Let’s hold on to those positive vibes.. 🙌🏻 Raise your hand if you can use some.. 🙋🏼♀️ I will send you some of mine ☀️ Swipe ➡️ to see some happiness 🤗 ————————————————— Verliefd op mijn gepersonaliseerd hoesje van @officialenrich 🥰 Go & get yours met 15% korting 💪🏻 discount code: IANTHE15 🎉
@julievermeire
Deze is zo leuk!🤩@gill.requiere 👯♀️ happy sunday! ❤️ ##fyp dc: @yodamnmomma
Better safe than sorry, right? 🌞Tijdens de Q&A met @bioderma_belgium kreeg ik veel vragen over deze dus ik zet hem nog even in the spotlight. Dit is de zonnecrème die ik gebruik om pigmentvlekken te voorkomen of om bestaande bruine vlekken te doen verbleken. Werkt super (en hij pakt eventuele rimpeltjes ineens mee 🤞🏼👋🏼) #biodermabelgium
Mijn lievelingskleur is rood en als ik in de zon kijk heb ik groene ogen. – – – – #summer
By BINSKI 💖🌻🍇 – Enjoy your Sunday lovers x
Niks plezanter dan een bubbel-brunch ❤️🌱 ~ met nog heel wat hikes op de planning houden we het gezond 👊🏼 ▪️ ▪️ #plantbasedbrunch #plantbased #alpro #brunch #staycation #spon #goedbezig #plantbased #healthybrunch #healthyfood #hikes #activelife @alpro
Heeft er iemand een job als hiker/reiziger/avonturier/ontdekker voor mij? Of kan iemand die creëren? Ik zal de beste werkkracht ever zijn 🙏🏼 #hiker #discover #traveller #travel #sports #fit #fitgirl #belgianfitgirl #nature #adventure
🌸 “Trust your heart if the seas catch fire, live by love though the stars walk backward.” E.E. Cummings
Sandy toes, sunkissed nose ☀️🌊 • • • #bikini#summer#travel#swimwear#beachvibes#bikinigirl#model#pool#holiday#travelblogger#fashion#bodygoals#fitnessmotivation#hat#love#smile#flowers#palmtrees#paradise#sunnyday#photoshoot#nature#swimsuit#girl#beautiful#instagood#style#body#fit#sea
