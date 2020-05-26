Zo, dat was even schrikken voor een Amerikaans koppel. Een bezoekje aan de gynaecoloog gaf aan dat ze niet één, maar vier (!) baby’s verwachtte. Harrison, Hardy, Hudson en Henry zijn behoorlijk bijzonder, want een eeneiige vierling overkomt maar één op vijftien miljoen mensen.

Jenny en haar man Chris dachten dat ze in verwachting waren van één baby toen ze voor een echo naar de gynaecoloog gingen. “We waren zo zenuwachtig om ons baby’tje te zien”, schrijft Jenny in een Instagrambericht. “Ik weet nog dat ik dacht dat er misschien geen hartslag zou zijn. Maar onze gynaecologe zei meteen: ‘Oh, er is zeer zeker een hartslag, het is een tweeling… Nee lieverd, het is een drieling!’ Chris trok helemaal wit weg en ik begon te wenen!”

Medisch wonder

Uiteindelijk kwamen vier jongetjes na 28 weken gezond ter wereld. Het is heel uitzonderlijk dat identieke meerlingen op natuurlijke wijze verwekt worden. De vierling is dan ook een medisch wonder.

