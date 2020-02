View this post on Instagram

Day 16: GOT WORKED!! Selfie taking my ice caked mask off at the end of the most challenging day of the expedition so far. I got out of my tent to find my sled completely buried from an all night blasting of wind and snow drift. I managed to get packed up in the heavy winds, which is no small task alone, making sure my tent didn’t blow away. Then I was battered by a 30mph headwind for eight hours until it finally calmed a bit at the end of the day. To make matters worse, the wind kicked up a ton of loose snow so it was exceedingly hard to pull the sled through all the drifts. At one point I could barely see my skis below me as they were buried. There were several times I considered stopping, putting my tent back up and calling it a day. I wanted so badly to quit today as I was feeling exhausted and alone, but remembering all of the positivity that so many people have been sending, I took a deep breath and focused on maintaining forward progress one step at a time and managed to finish a full day. Now from the relative warmth of my tent I can see that days like this are where the growth happens and confidence builds for the even more challenging days ahead. Today may not have been my longest mileage day but it was my most mentally tough. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible