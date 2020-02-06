View this post on Instagram

#talkthattalktuesday *clearsthroat* First of all , there's is no possible way that I would have been leaving that establishment without at least 4k. Secondly , who in the world was going to stop me from picking up that money. Thirdly, I would like to see the contract they were given PRIOR to attending this event and the outline that gave an estimate of what they should be receiving the night of. Lastly, do strippers have a union because I'm about to apply to be a shop steward. 😤 . . . It's not fair that these women are only there to feed themselves and their families and were only allegedly taking home $750 after a bogus $350 fee. I just want to know who has the explaining to do . #stripperbowl #rap #rnb #singers #blogger #newyorkrap #rappers #nyrapper #eventsnyc #nymusic #Petribe #newyorkmusic #hiphopcommunity #promo #hiphopinterviews #Brooklyn #Qgtm #Harlem #Bronx #LongIsland #hiphopblog #hiphopblogger #hiphop #music #upnext