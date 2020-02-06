Zo, daar werd even goed verdiend…
Dat er in menig stripclub al eens letterlijk met geld gesmeten wordt, weten we uiteraard enkel ‘van horen zeggen’.
Naar aanleiding van de Super Bowl, die het voorbije weekend plaatsvond, werd er in Miami ook een heuse ‘Stripper Bowl’ georganiseerd. Die naam heeft nog een éxtra verwijzing, namelijk naar een hit van platenlabel Quality Control. En hoewel toegang tot de keet volgens sommige bronnen zo’n 350 dollar kostte, hadden velen duidelijk nog genoeg geld over om het eens stevig ‘te doen regenen’… Kijk maar:
Opgelet: onderstaande beelden zijn eerder pikant van aard en misschien niet geschikt voor de werkvloer:
#talkthattalktuesday *clearsthroat* First of all , there's is no possible way that I would have been leaving that establishment without at least 4k. Secondly , who in the world was going to stop me from picking up that money. Thirdly, I would like to see the contract they were given PRIOR to attending this event and the outline that gave an estimate of what they should be receiving the night of. Lastly, do strippers have a union because I'm about to apply to be a shop steward. 😤 . . . It's not fair that these women are only there to feed themselves and their families and were only allegedly taking home $750 after a bogus $350 fee. I just want to know who has the explaining to do . #stripperbowl #rap #rnb #singers #blogger #newyorkrap #rappers #nyrapper #eventsnyc #nymusic #Petribe #newyorkmusic #hiphopcommunity #promo #hiphopinterviews #Brooklyn #Qgtm #Harlem #Bronx #LongIsland #hiphopblog #hiphopblogger #hiphop #music #upnext
Experience of a lifetime… @thedomemiami All the fun and craziness… 😉🥰😜😜‼️‼️‼️🤣😜🧢😜✈️📸🔥💰💰💰 @thedomemiami #stripper #tmz #stripperbowl #dome #miami🌴 #dancer #livinglifetothefullest #weekendvibes @theshaderoom @tmz_tv @qcmceo_p
After the super bowl it was the stripper bowl ! 1 million to anyone that can count the exact number of bills on the floor . #stripperbowl #qualitycontrol #miami #superbowl2020 #SuperBowl #cardib #offset #quavo #qcstripperbowl
Sommigen namen achteraf schijnbaar ook wat geld mee naar huis… Dat mocht echter niet, want bij toegang moest er een contract getekend worden dat bezoekers hun kledij moesten aanhouden én dat er geen geld mee naar huis genomen mocht worden.
Kwatongen beweren dan weer dat al het geld fake zou zijn. Ach, misschien zijn ze gewoon jaloers?
