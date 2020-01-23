En dat steekt hij niét onder stoelen of banken.
In de wereld der ‘influencers’ moet je vaak nogal wat toeren uithalen om toch maar het leukste plaatje of de leukste video te kunnen uploaden.
Bovenstaande opa geeft er zo zijn eigen versie van. Wie liever enkele Instagram-babes en TikTok-helden in hun natuurlijke habitat ziet, schuift best een beetje door naar beneden. Instagram-account ‘influencersinthewild’ verzamelt namelijk sinds kort enkele ‘prachtexemplaren’. Enjoy!
YYYAAASS GIRL WORK IT wait no dude stop working it #contentculture (submitted by @explorinmovement)
You ever just. I don’t know #contentculture (submitted by @minnesotaduck feat. @dereksmells and @josh_harein)
Know your limits #contentculture (submitted by @tonimparsons)
Lekker veilig:
*pilot over the loud speaker* “Sorry folks we’re gonna be a little delayed for take off. We have an aspiring influencer who is willing to die for content in one of the jet engines.” #contentculture (submitted by @aruzaraleigh)
Dad, I need a favor (Submitted by @jamie.pret)
En dan nog eens onze favoriete opa van dienst:
1. The world is not your personal movie set 2. Wait for it Submitted by @tuffnail Girl: @devin_cecchetto
Ma’am this is a Wendy’s #contentculture (submitted by @umihelich)
It hurts my deeply that I’ll never be this cool #contentculture
