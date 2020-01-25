Daarom heeft deze ex-atlete (37) nu spijt dat ze openhartig was over haar maagdelijkheid (video/foto’s)
Wachten op ‘de ware’ en pas seks hebben na het huwelijk, ‘t gebeurt vermoedelijk niet zo vaak meer als vroeger. En dan drukken we ons nog zeer voorzichtig uit.
Olympisch atlete Lolo Jones (37) staat echter wel met die ingesteldheid in het leven. “Ik heb nog nooit seks gehad. Ik wil ermee wachten tot ik getrouwd ben”, aldus de dame. Een doordachte keuze, waar ze in het verleden ook meer dan openhartig over was. Zelfs op tv.
“Een bewuste beslissing, maar ze heeft al veel relaties op de klippen doen lopen. Vaak denken mannen dat ik lieg. Maar als ze dan toch beseffen dat ik de waarheid spreek, zien ze het als een uitdaging óf als een afknapper. Veel mannen die horen dat ik eerst wil trouwen, vertrekken”, klonk het in 2019.
“Geen kans meer”
“In het openbaar over mijn maagdelijkheid praten, was een fout”, lezen we nu op hln.be. “Daardoor werden alle afspraakjes die ik daarna had, verpest. Het leek alsof ik zelfs geen kans meer had. Voor mijn ‘bekentenis’ had ik het gevoel dat ik die wel had”, reageert ze nu tijdens de YouTube-show van comedian Kevin Hart. “Ik probeerde telkens een goed moment af te wachten. Maar wat is een goed moment? Moet ik wachten tot de man in kwestie mij heeft leren kennen of drop ik ‘de bom’ gewoon meteen?”, vraagt ze zich openlijk af. Lijkt ons inderdaad niet altijd even gemakkelijk…
Foto: Instagram – Bron: HLN