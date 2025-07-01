Nieuw op Netflix in juli: deze films en series moet je gezien hebben!

Zomer = chillmodus aan. En Netflix weet dat maar al te goed. In juli dropt de streamingsdienst weer een hele hoop verse content: van splinternieuwe series tot films waar we al maanden naar uitkijken, en documentaires die je meteen meeslepen. Of je nu op het strand ligt of liever met de ventilator in de zetel ploft — er is meer dan genoeg om te bingen. Dit zijn de toppers van deze maand!

Films

2/7 The Old Guard

9/7 Ziam

10/7 Brick

11/7 Almost Cops

14/7 Apocalypse in the Tropics

18/7 84m²

18/7 Almost Family

24/7 A normal woman

25/7 Happy Gilmore 2

31/7 An Honest Life

Series

1/7 Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers

2/7 Tour de France: Unchained

3/7 The Sandman

4/7 All the Sharks

9/7 The Gringo Hunters

10/7 7 Days Out

17/7 Community Squad

17/7 Untamed

18/7 Superstar

23/7 Critical: Between Life and Death

24/7 My Melody & Kuromi

30/7 Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

31/7 Glass Heart

31/7 Leanne

31/7 Marked

Via Streamnews.be

Foto: Shutterstock