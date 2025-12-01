Bingen in december? Deze nieuwe films en series verschijnen op Netflix!

December staat weer voor de deur en dat betekent een verse lading nieuwigheden op Netflix. Films waar we al even op wachtten, splinternieuwe series, boeiende docu’s en verrassende comedyshows… er valt weer heel wat te ontdekken. Of je nu zin hebt in spanning, emoties of gewoon een goeie lach: dit heeft Netflix voor je klaarstaan in december.
Films
- 1/12 Troll 2
- 1/12 All The Empty Rooms
- 3/12 With Love, Meghan
- 3/12 My Secret Santa
- 5/12 Love and Wine
- 5/12 The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2
- 5/12 Jay Kelly
- 5/12 The New Yorker at 100
- 9/12 Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within
- 11/12 Lost in the Spotlight
- 12/12 Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
- 18/12 10 Dance
- 19/12 The Great Flood
- 19/12 Breakdown: 1975
- 24/12 Goodbye June
- 26/12 Cover-Up
Series
- 2/12 Sean Combs: The Reckoning
- 4/12 The Abandons
- 4/12 The Believers
- 4/12 The Price of Confession
- 9/12 Blood Coast
- 9/12 Badly in Love
- 10/12 The Accident
- 10/12 Record of Ragnarok
- 11/12 Man vs Baby
- 11/12 Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft
- 12/12 Home for Christmas
- 12/12 City of Shadows
- 17/12 Call of the Night
- 18/12 Emily in Paris
- 29/12 Members Only: Palm Beach
Foto: Shutterstock