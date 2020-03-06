Mijd je het zwembad omdat je je kroeshaar niet wil beschadigen? Probeer dan eens deze zwemhoofddoek! Een Britse mama ontwierp de hoofddoek speciaal om kroeshaar te beschermen.
Volgens Sport England gaat 95% van de zwarte volwassenen en 80% van de zwarte kinderen niet zwemmen omdat het schadelijk zou zijn voor hun haar. Met de waterproofhoofddoek, Nemes, wil de uitvindster mensen met een Afrikaanse afkomst aanmoedigen om meer te zwemmen.
To the dawn of a new decade Now Swimming = #Protected #Soft #Dry #HealthyHair #Thanks to #MyWaterproofScarf #Pharo #2020 here we come
Danielle Obe kwam op het idee nadat haar zesjarige dochter Kayla niet meer naar het zwembad wou gaan. Danielle zelf had zwemmen ook al twintig jaar opgegeven omdat ze haar haar niet wou beschadigen.
De chemicaliën in een zwembad kunnen zeer nefast zijn voor afrohaar omdat het van nature droger en broos is. “Natuurlijk afrohaar groeit niet hetzelfde zoals haar van witte mensen”, legt Danielle uit. “Het groeit namelijk omhoog en het chloor droogt het haar nog meer uit, waardoor het kan breken of dunner wordt. Het duurt ook enorm lang om je haar na een zwembadbezoek weer te verzorgen en te hydrateren.”
“Ik kwam erachter dat gewone badmutsen niet gemaakt zijn om je haar te beschermen of droog te houden, maar om ervoor te zorgen dat je een goede stroomlijn hebt”, gaat Danielle verder. “Ik moest dus zelf iets verzinnen.”
Steam Hydration Treatment for Braids to promote healthy, strong locks. WITH THE ADVENT OF AUTUMN AND WINTER, STEAM HYDRATION IS ONE OF THE BEST THINGS YOU CAN DO TO HELP YOUR HAIR GROW #HEALTHY AND #STRONG. The benefits of steam treatments for healthy hair growth during the colder months of the year are invaluable. Heat aids in hydrating dry hair leaving your parched tresses happy. The moist heat also encourages blood flow to circulate, promoting hair growth too! The steam lifts the hair cuticle allowing your treatments to penetrate deeply into the hair shaft helping to heal damaged or thirsty hair. Steaming also allows hair to retain moisture, increase softness and stimulate growth. Streaming your hair at home, atleast twice a week could not be made easier with our #Versatile Waterproof Cleo/Pharo aka #Steam Hydration Treatment Scarf. Cold weather, swimming, rain wet hair and braids are a few ‘everyday’ culprits that could cause dry, brittle, thirsty or damaged hair in dia need of re-hydration. Over time, steaming aids in improving elasticity and moisture retention. #How to use #mywaterproofscarf for Steam Hydration Treatment at home at least twice a week. PART 1 FOR BRAIDS & DREADLOCKS 1) Part braids to moisturise scalp with a light oil based moisturiser or water based leave in conditioner and massage scalp gently to stimulate blood circulation. 2) Secure braids in a bun and tie your #Cleo, ensuring all hair is contained in the scarf and you have styled to look fabulous. Carry on with your normal activities of the day – jump into the shower, tidy up around the house, cook or pop out to the shops or school run whilst steaming treating your hair at the same time. 3) Steam for atleast 45mins to an hour. Remove scarf when done and rinse scarf in lukewarm water. Towel dry and hang over banister. That’s your healthy hair in braids or dreads sorted! As easy as 1 2 3 #HealthyHair #HealthierLife Guaranteed! Get your #waterproof Steam Hydration Treatment Scarf from Amazon NOW. Link in Bio
Danielle baseerde zich voor haar hoofddoeken op een Egyptisch ontwerp. Een nemes is namelijk een soort hoofddoek die door farao’s in het oude Egypte werd gedragen. Ondertussen maakt heel haar familie gebruik van de hoofddoeken.
