Wegens haar pikante bijverdienste gebruikt deze toekomstige dokteres (24) soms een schuilnaam (foto’s)
- 23/05/2020
- comments
- r.v.h.
- Posted in Entertainment
- 0
-
-
Danielle Lupo is haar echte naam. Maar soms geeft de jongedame die toch liever niet prijs.
Ze is momenteel volop bezig met haar studies om dokteres te worden. Maar na haar schooluren, werkt ze in de Playboy Club in New York als Playboy Bunny. “Overdag ga ik naar school en werk ik in het ziekenhuis. ‘s Nachts verkleed ik me”, klinkt het.
Ook poseert ze als Playmate. Echter gebruikt ze voor pikante naaktshoots liever een andere naam. “De medische wereld is eerder conservatief en Playboy is uiteraard zeer open en bevrijdend”, aldus Danielle. “Ik gebruikte in het verleden soms een andere naam, omdat ik weldra dokteres word en ik niet wil dat patiënten me zouden kunnen googelen“, laat ze weten.
Ze ziet het momenteel niet echt zitten om te kiezen tussen de twee leefwerelden. “Ik ben blij dat ik een evenwicht heb kunnen vinden tussen beide aspecten van mijn leven en ik zou geen één van de twee ‘werelden’ kunnen opgeven”, klinkt het. Haar mama is echter niet zo’n fan van haar werk voor Playboy. “Mijn papa steunt me wel”, besluit ze.
View this post on Instagram
Back to reality for a bit! Catching up on schoolwork and back to work at the hospital before my shoot in NC next weekend! #LoveMyJobs #FavoriteOutfit #ScrubsAllDay #NoMakeupAndHairFeelsSoGood #MidtermsTho 👩🏼⚕️🏥💞
A post shared by Danielle Nicole Ann Lupo (@daniellelupo) on
View this post on Instagram
#tb shooting for @playboyita with @kaunishetki 📸
A post shared by Danielle Nicole Ann Lupo (@daniellelupo) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Danielle Nicole Ann Lupo (@daniellelupo) on
View this post on Instagram
Being a Playboy Bunny doesn’t just mean I work for Playboy and get to wear the iconic title and suit. It is an honor to earn that title, a timeless sisterhood that I get to be a part of, reminding me I am a one in a family of some of the most beautiful and powerful Women in the world. Let’s keep celebrating and empowering each other as Women and all that that entails. Everyone is struggling with something. When people meet me they ask “what do you do?”, most of the time they just expect me to say “Model”. Instead, I tell them about my journey and career of being a Cardiographic Technician that just graduated College with a degree in Medical Sciences, and that I am still choosing to continue my studies to keep specializing myself in Cardiology….Which when I see their eyes glaze over, that probably wasn’t the answer they were expecting from me because they were quick to judge a book by its cover! Playboy empowers me as a Woman that I can do and have it all. I can be free, respected, smart and beautiful, inside and out! Radiate confidence and spread kindness. Ladies, we are the future! 🙌🏼❤️🙇🏼♀️🐰
A post shared by Danielle Nicole Ann Lupo (@daniellelupo) on
View this post on Instagram
…put me in coach. #bunnybowl @playboyclubnyc #superbowl 👯♀️🏈🥂💋
A post shared by Danielle Nicole Ann Lupo (@daniellelupo) on
View this post on Instagram
Go check your ❤️! Discussing heart health at the Facebook/ Instagram office HQ yesterday, checked @jonboytattoo ‘s blood pressure, which was slightly elevated bc he still gets nervous around me😬😝😘 …on a more serious note, Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. One person dies every 37 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. About 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year—that's 1 in every 4 deaths. Get checked, just ask your fav heart tech here.❤️❤️❤️#heartdiseaseawareness #educate #cardiology
A post shared by Danielle Nicole Ann Lupo (@daniellelupo) on
View this post on Instagram
Thankfulness, Warm wishes and Holiday greetings from your favorite Bunny💋
A post shared by Danielle Nicole Ann Lupo (@daniellelupo) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Danielle Nicole Ann Lupo (@daniellelupo) on
Foto: Instagram – Bron: The Sun