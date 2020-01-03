Een nieuwe dag, een nieuwe lading BV-prentjes!
Laten we voor de verandering eens beginnen in het buitenland? Ok! Dan laten we eerst Miley Cyrus aan bod komen. Vraag ons niet waarom, maar ze zit met haar rug naar de lens:
Here for your entertainment ☠️
Rita Ora loopt er ook weer stralend bij:
We’re nice….I swear just don’t come to close. That quick re group….
En Kylie Jenner had wat last van tequila:
Britney Spears besluit dan weer wat yoga te doen in bikini. Want waarom ook niet hé?
In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash … I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!
Naar beroemdheden uit eigen land dan! Véronique De Kock geniet van de zon:
Make your own magic 💫 Cheers to the new year, and another chance for us to get it right ! May all your wishes come true ! 💋 #1995byVero. We are ready for our sales, -50% on our winter collection. Starting tomorrow. Enjoy ! #ootd
Geena Lisa waagt zich aan ijskoud water:
Blijven ademen… en zonder pardon in ijskoud water stappen. Door een goede ademhaling kun je je adem langer inhouden en maak je bewust contact met je hart, autonome zenuwstelsel en immuunsysteem. Ook heeft het een positieve invloed op je bloedcirculatie. Maar het is vooral bibberen ❄️😊 @iceman_hof thx voor je inspiratie en het ontwikkelen van de #wimhofmethode
En Tatyana Beloy toont trots haar bolle buikje!
‘Temptation’-Lizzy denkt terug aan zonnigere tijden:
En Pommeline straalt in een wel zeer pikante outfit:
. P O M M E L I N E . . Booking info in bio. . . Model: @pommelinetilliere MUA: @satenikvardazaryan . . #photography #portraitphotography #portrait #model #portrait_shots #500px #pictureoftheday #portraitoftheday #belgium #portraitstream #portraitpage #portraittalents #model #modelphotography #portrait_perfection #portraitmood #portraitcollective #modelsofinstagram #portraits_universe #retouch #belgiumbased #portraits #modelphotographer #girl #peoplephotography #temptationisland #temptationislandvips
Rani De Coninck, tot slot, zit strak in ‘t pak:
Foto: Instagram