De Australische brandweer heeft een donatie van 500.000 dollar ontvangen van de Amerikaanse zangeres Pink. Omgerekend is dat zo’n 448.000 euro. Dat maakte ze zelf bekend op Twitter en Instagram. De zangeres hoopt dat haar volgers ook geld zullen doneren.

“Ik ben compleet in shock door de afschuwelijke bosbranden in Australië”, schreef Pink op haar socialemediakanalen. “Ik beloof dat ik 500.000 dollar zal geven aan de lokale brandweerlieden die elke dag opnieuw aan de frontlinie vechten.”

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp

