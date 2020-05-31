Yes! We hebben weer wat leuke BV-prentjes gevonden!
En beginnen doen we met Eline De Munck:
Miss België Celine Van Ouytsel deelt deze leuke prentjes:
Who can use a refill? ❤️ @missbelgium_official
Joke van de Velde straalt na een rondje lopen:
Always find time for the things that make you feel #happy to be alive #running #backfromrunning
An Swartenbroekx denkt aan een opvallende carrièrewending:
Ook Anouk Matton blijft in haar ‘bubbel’:
En Barbara Sarafian geniet in het zwembad:
Demi Lovato doet dat blijkbaar ook:
En Elisabet Haesevoets trok deze mooie outfit aan:
🍋 Hooray it’s friday! 🍋 || dress by @fleur.et.moi 💗 #weekendvibes #friday #lemon #dress #ootd #enjoy
Heidi Klum dartelt erop los:
En ex-K3’tje Kathleen Aerts is blij dat ze weldra weer alcohol mag kopen in Zuid-Afrika:
Katja Retsin is weer haar sportieve zelve:
En Nasrien Cnops voelt zich als een vis in het water:
Natalia deelt deze leuke foto’s:
Behind the scenes, in between takes 😍 and happy to be the foodsource for our daughter… with a little help and support from my man ☺️ #backtowork #behindthescenes #support #breastfeeding @postbabybelly @pregnantlifestyle_ #milkmom 😂 pic taken by @ginohairandmakeup ❤️
Little Pre-workout photoshoot… sporty retro theme. 😁 Bobbi-Loua is 10 weeks today! We tried to get our little family together but the last picture was as close as we could get 🤷🏽♀️😁. As a workout, I/we take long walks on a pace of about 6km/h about 3 times a week with my daughter, and the other days i do some exercises at home to get back into shape and stretch my body without overdoing it. Sometimes only 15 min, other times 60 min. I miss swimming and hot yoga a lot, but it is what it is. #findacure please!! #coronavaccin SOON hopefully #nogsteedsinmijnkot #homephotoshoot #zelfontspanner #together #littlefamily #swag #retro #sporty #gettingbackinshape #withmyman ❤️have a great saturday, folks!
En Valerie De Booser, tot slot, poseert voor de lens:
