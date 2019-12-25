In Australië vieren ze Kerstmis weer in bikini (foto’s)
Een witte kerstdag is het hier helaas niet geworden.
Maar als het een magere troost mag wezen; in Australië ook niet. Daar is het op Bondi Beach, een populair strand in Sydney, nu zo’n goeie 25 graden!
Kerstmutsje op, bikini aan en feesten maar! Zo gaat het er ginds momenteel (net als andere jaren) aan toe. Dat bewijzen ook onderstaande, zonnige plaatjes. We doken even door Instagram en verzamelden een aantal prentjes waar we toch een klein beetje jaloers op zijn. Maar ‘t is ze uiteraard meer dan gegund!
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas 🌊🎅🏽🎄🎁 #australia #oz #sydney #bondibeach #merrychristmas #sun #sea #friends #alautreboutdumonde #bucketlist #amazing #happy #bestlife #travel #roadtrip #adventure #experience #backpacker #dontworrymomy
A post shared by M A T H I L D E 🌸 (@mathilde_brth) on
View this post on Instagram
Spreading the Christmas cheer one beach at a time 🎄🎅☀️
A post shared by Nick Bosher (@nickbosher_) on
View this post on Instagram
Christmas 2k19 . . Voilà le bordel que c’était 🎅🏼 . . . #christmas #ozlife ##Christmasenmaillot #onsenlassepas #ChristmasSpirit #christmas #santa #bondibeach #sydney #beach #beachlife #oz #ozlife #postcard #sun #pacific #pvtistes #pvt
A post shared by Nina ✨ (@ninaessi) on
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas 🎄 • • • #bondibeach #sydney #bondi #merrychristmas #sydneyaustralia
A post shared by R e b e c c a M i d d h a t (@rebecca_middhat) on
View this post on Instagram
Christmas with friends 🎅🏻❤️ . . #christmastime #christmasspirit #christmasaustralia #australianchristmas #bondibeach #bondibeachsydney #sydneyaustralia #sydney_insta #sydneybeaches #backpackerlife #backpacker_pics #travellerslife #travellerstory #travellersofinstagram #lesfrancaisvoyagent
A post shared by Ben & Loche (@benandloche) on
View this post on Instagram
Cheers to Christmas🍾🥂 Merry Christmas everyone 💕🎄💞
A post shared by Jasper Wevers (@jasper_wevers) on
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas from Bondi! 🎅🏻🤶🏻🎄don’t forget your #xmasrashie… 🔺 🔻 #xmasiscoming #koribae #fun #lovelife #santa #sunsafe #bondibeach #upf50plus #surfingsanta #surflife #slipslopslap #christmas #summer #reindeer #rudolph
A post shared by Koribäe | Xmas Rashies (@koribae_clothing) on
View this post on Instagram
Spot the Brit abroad…..🎅 #bondibeach
A post shared by carlyjhunt88 (@carlyjhunt88) on
View this post on Instagram
Christmas time 💫 #merryxmas#summer#bondibeach#australia
A post shared by ER 💃🏻 𝕰𝖑𝖊𝖔𝖓𝖔𝖗𝖆 𝕽𝖆𝖈𝖈𝖆𝖌𝖓𝖎 (@ele_raccagni) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Christmas to you all from Bondi rescue lifeguard tower! 🤶🏾🎅🏾 sending loads of love to our friends and family over the seas. We miss you and love you all loads! From your fave pair of brown nuggets ❤😎❤ #gettingtipsy #bondiyear2 #sunnychristmas #christmasday #bondibeach #summerfun #bondi #christmasday #tanme #itshot #santababy #glitter #sunseasandandsantahats #bikinilife #loveyouall #australia #workingHOLIDAYvisa #celebrating #livingourbestlives #brownnuggets #bondirescue ❤😎❤
A post shared by Emily Haile (@emily_haile1) on
View this post on Instagram
Picture perfect crew ❤👏🏼. • • • #leedscrew #uk #love #loveisallaround #liveyourbestlife #bondi #bondibeach #christmasinsydney #beaches #beachgram #happy #visitaustralia #visitsydney #beach #champions #instagood #instafashion #instadaily #ootd #travelawesome #traveler #travelingram #traveltheworld #couple #australia #ozzy
A post shared by Maria Kelly (@mariahonorahkelly) on
View this post on Instagram
🎄ʜᴀᴘᴘʏ ᴍᴇʀʀʏ ᴄʜʀɪsᴛᴍᴀs🎄 . . . . #첫 #한여름의크리스마스
A post shared by 🇵🇭🇷🇺🇻🇳🇬🇺🇬🇧🇨🇿🇦🇹🇭🇺🇭🇷🇮🇹🇨🇭🇫🇷🇮🇩🇦🇺 💕 (@jina___b) on
View this post on Instagram
Starting Christmas Day the right way. Beach & Bundabergs. ❤🎅🤶 🥂. • • • #merrychristmas #bondi #bundaberg #rum #bondibeach #christmasinsydney #beaches #beachgram #happy #happyplace #insta #instagood #instafashion #instadaily #positivity #picoftheday #travelawesome #traveler #travelingram #traveltheworld #couple #australia #ozzy #leedscrew
A post shared by Maria Kelly (@mariahonorahkelly) on
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas 🎄🎅🏼🏖 #alliwantforchristmasisfood
A post shared by Mitch Williams (@mitch.will) on
Foto: Instagram