Een nieuwe maand gaat op Netflix traditioneel gepaard met een nieuwe lading series, specials, documentaires en films. De nieuwste ‘To All The Boys’-film, ‘Grease’ en ‘Jurassic World’ springen het meest in het oog. Hieronder een overzicht van de grootste namen.

Netflix Original Series

Firefly Lane – 3 februari

Invisible City – 5 februari

Behind her Eyes – 17 februari

Lovestruck in the City – 19 februari

Netflix Films

Little Big Women – 5 februari

News of the World – 10 februari

To All The Boys: Always and Forever – 12 februari

Malcolm & Marie – 5 februari

Squared Love – 11 februari

Netflix Comedy Special

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, seizoen 2 – 2 februari

Netflix Original Documentary

Strip Down, Rise Up – 5 februari

Pelé – 23 februari

En verder…

Start Trek Into Darkness – 1 februari

Girl, Interrupted – 1 februari

Gandhi – 1 februari

Hotel Transylvania 2 – 1 februari

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 1 februari

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie – 1 februari

Grease – 5 februari

Homeland: seizoen 8 – 10 februari

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous – 15 februari

Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie – 16 februari

Jurassic World – 16 februari

Jurassic Park – 16 februari

Jurassic Park III – 16 februari

