Een nieuwe maand gaat op Netflix traditioneel gepaard met een nieuwe lading series, specials, documentaires en films. De nieuwste ‘To All The Boys’-film, ‘Grease’ en ‘Jurassic World’ springen het meest in het oog. Hieronder een overzicht van de grootste namen.
Firefly Lane – 3 februari
Invisible City – 5 februari
Behind her Eyes – 17 februari
Lovestruck in the City – 19 februari
Little Big Women – 5 februari
News of the World – 10 februari
To All The Boys: Always and Forever – 12 februari
Malcolm & Marie – 5 februari
Squared Love – 11 februari
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, seizoen 2 – 2 februari
Strip Down, Rise Up – 5 februari
Pelé – 23 februari
Start Trek Into Darkness – 1 februari
Girl, Interrupted – 1 februari
Gandhi – 1 februari
Hotel Transylvania 2 – 1 februari
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 1 februari
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie – 1 februari
Grease – 5 februari
Homeland: seizoen 8 – 10 februari
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous – 15 februari
Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie – 16 februari
Jurassic World – 16 februari
Jurassic Park – 16 februari
Jurassic Park III – 16 februari
Het bericht Deze films en series verschijnen in februari op Netflix verscheen eerst op Metro.