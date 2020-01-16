Daarom censureert dit fitnessmodel vanaf nu haar lingeriefoto’s op Instagram (foto’s)
- 16/01/2020
- r.v.h.
Chloe Madeley is haar naam. En de 32-jarige dame heeft een aardig aantal volgers op Instagram.
231.985 om exact te zijn. ‘t Is dan ook leuk vertoeven op Chloe’s pagina. Ze deelt geregeld gezonde receptjes en pakt uit met haar workouts.
Ook toont ze regelmatig trots het resultaat van haar sportieve levensstijl. Aan de hand van leuke lingeriefoto’s bijvoorbeeld. Maar daar wringt het schoentje tegenwoordig.
Woensdag besloot Chloe om te reageren op de commentaar die kwam nadat ze haar ‘onderbroek gecensureerd’ had. Dat vonden velen namelijk maar raar, maar ze heeft er wel een duidelijke reden voor!
“Telkens ik een lingeriefoto online smijt, krijg ik zéér rare berichten en dickpics… ‘k Heb geleerd uit het verleden dus vanaf nu staan er balkjes over mijn ondergoed”, laat ze met een glimlach weten. Hopelijk haalt het iets uit!
View this post on Instagram
I’ll start by first addressing the “she’s clearly fucking mental” blocks over my undies 😂 Essentially, every time I upload a selfie in my underwear, I get a lot of VERY weird DMs and dick pics (anyone who’s seen the comments on my lives can probably imagine 🤦🏼♀️) so learning from past posts, blocks over the undies it will be from now on 😂 NOW, onto the actual point of this post, which is… Am I ALWAYS rocking a size 8, shredded, “in shape” physique? No. .Fuck. No. And here’s why… My NATURAL, optimally HEALTHY body type would probably be classed as “curvy”. I carry a good amount body fat, I’m a size 10-12, I have big hips, I have big boobs, and I am A OK with that (now, it did take a minute). Once a year (twice max), I enter a calorie deficit via dietary intake + additional cardio, and slowly progress BOTH over time to shed the fat and reveal the (8 years and counting) muscle that’s been built underneath. On the FLIP SIDE, that muscle wouldn’t be there, and I wouldn’t look like that when lean, if I spent all 12months of the year in a calorie deficit. Why? Because A, muscle needs to be fed to grow (not a crazy surplus, but at least a little above maintenance for seasoned lifters – this advice differs depending on the length of training experience). And B, when you are “lean”, dieting and dedicating additional training time to cardio, you simply don’t have the ENERGY to implement progressive overload, and give sessions 100%. PO is something you NEED to do if you want to CONTINUE to increase muscle mass. So what am I doing now? I’ve gone from 1300kcals daily to 1800kcals daily since mid December, still reversing now and will be for a while. I’m gaining fat and muscle, and pushing my lifts in the gym. Some women are GENETICALLY very lean, and can maintain a lean physique year round. Some men are genetically very muscular, and can maintain a “bulky” physique without having to habitually lift. And some (most) people have to accept a little body fat to continue to progress their physique en route. 💪🏼🏋🏼♂️
A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe) on
View this post on Instagram
First of all I would like to say that i ALWAYS take my pants off, and ONLY my pants off, when there’s a camera present 📸🍑 In truth this was a fitness shoot so the idea was to show off my body in various ways, I can only assume this was a glute shot 😂 There are so many reasons to lift weights, so many benefits, from avoiding frailty in old age, osteoporosis, increased Basal Metabolic Rate, restructuring of body composition (muscle mass V fat mass, aka both a HEALTHIER AND better looking body), and increased strength=decreased all cause mortality. People are still funny about women and weight lifting, which in truth is extremely depressing because it has been proven time and time again to be the optimal exercise for humans, regardless of sex. And you don’t HAVE to train for hypertrophy (muscle building), you CAN train for endurance or strength, neither of which predominantly build muscle mass. Im not huge. I’m a size 8 when im “lean”, a size 10 when im “normal”, and a size 12 when I’m carrying more body FAT. This misconception of a “bulky” female screams stupidity as a result of a pure and indulged ignorance. What you’re imagining when you see that image is an altered HORMONAL PROFILE via exogenous hormonal intake. My latest book, TRANSFORM YOUR BODY WITH WEIGHTS, is my best by a mile (and could still be better, but I tried to keep it SUPER SIMPLE). I push it because I wrote it (cover to cover, as always), I believe in it, I’m proud of it, and if you guys buy it, I get to write a follow up 🤞🏻 In 2020, I’d like ALL of my followers to start lifting, and to reap the rewards they so deserve, both internally and externally 🏋🏼♀️💪🏼
A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe) on
View this post on Instagram
Set new goals. Challenge yourself. Prove yourself. Set new goals 🔁
A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe) on
View this post on Instagram
Transform Your Body With Weights…if you want to…I mean you don’t HAVE to…but you can if you want to 🏋🏼♀️💪🏼
A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe) on
View this post on Instagram
6 years ago, when I’d been weight lifting for over a year and finally started to see some small changes in my physique. When I get in shape now, my body looks nothing like this, but I can see here that this is physique that lifts. Changes take time, with any body transformation, but especially when it comes to hypertrophy (muscle building). Don’t expect to see biceps, shoulders or abs in a week. It will take months and months and months to see tiny changes…if you’re genetically blessed. it will take years if you’re a normal person trying to build some real muscle. The joy of weight lifting is the training, the goal, and the eventual results 💪🏼
A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe) on
Foto: Instagram