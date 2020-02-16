Zo zou onderstaande video té luchtig zijn…
Meghan Markle schopte blijkbaar weer tegen de schenen van de Queen. Op Instagram deelde ze een leuk filmpje van de periode waarin ze even gasthoofdredacteur was van het septembernummer van Vogue.
Luchtig, leuk, speels… Maar destijds werd het door Buckingham Palace verboden om de beelden te delen. Meghan doet dat nu echter wél.
“In alle eerlijkheid, het paleis verafschuwt dit”, zou het in de Britse media klinken. “Dit maakt van Meghan een doelwit voor spot. Het laat alleen maar zien waar haar prioriteiten liggen: likes krijgen en clicks genereren.”
Uit bronnen die dicht bij Buckingham Palace zouden staan, klinkt nog dit: “De Britse koninklijke familie vindt het verschrikkelijk dat de video toch gepost is. Deze actie wordt beschouwd als de zoveelste provocatie tegenover de conservatieve houding van de monarchie.”
Hoog tijd om eens te kijken waar al die ophef nu juist om gaat:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier today @edward_enninful, the Editor in Chief of @britishvogue shared: “#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can't wait to see what 2020 has in store…” • To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success! Video credit: Directed by @kloss_films Copyright @sussexroyal
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
Foto: BELGA/AFP – Bron: HLN