Enkele Bollywood-acteurs die in de nasleep van George Floyds dood en de manifestaties in de VS posts over antiracisme op hun socialemediakanalen hadden geplaatst, liggen de jongste dagen zwaar onder vuur op diezelfde sociale media. Dat heeft alles te maken met hun bijverdienste als adverteerder voor Indiase bleekcrèmes.
Zo tweette de actrice Disha Patani vorige week de boodschap ‘Alle kleuren zijn mooi’. Twittergebruikers waren er als de kippen bij om te wijzen op haar promotie voor de huidzalf ‘Fairness’, die aangeprezen wordt als een gelaatscrème om de huid witter te maken.
“Je adverteert letterlijk voor ‘Fairness’-zalf die ‘zyada gorapan’ predikt!!”, aldus een verontwaardigde Twitteraar. ‘Zyada gorapan’ vertaalt zich als “meer witheid”.
Nothing New here to see.
Just Another Privledged Indian makin money selling fairness cream on one hand & protesting racism on the other hand.
Hypocrisy died a million deaths here.
PS- Remember the silence during Delhi Pogrom & ANTI CAA/NRC protests. https://t.co/QkIydVxr0I
— Anjali_Sharma (@TribeccaaAngie) May 31, 2020
Ook Priyanka Chopra, die adverteert voor een bleekcrème van Garnier, is het mikpunt van kritiek. Op Instagram had de actrice een steunbetuiging voor George Floyd gepost. Meteen verschenen boze reacties, die haar hypocriet noemden.
“Sorry, maar je hebt je nooit publiekelijk uitgesproken tegen de misogynie en de honderden transfobe & homofobe films waarin je gespeeld hebt of dito acteurs waarmee je samengewerkt hebt”, schreef een gebruiker. “Niemand wil je selectieve verontwaardiging”, reageerde een ander.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder. George, I am praying for your family. Text “FLOYD” to 55156 and sign the petition. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
Een bericht gedeeld door Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) op
Here’s your rac*st Pri @priyankachopra selling skin whitening creams in India. https://t.co/IEAvcALzXL pic.twitter.com/JCrE5uAeRR
— Ali Baloch (@maXes_MB) June 3, 2020
Het bericht Kritiek op Bollywood-actrices die over antiracisme posten terwijl ze DIT product promoten verscheen eerst op Metro.