Enkele Bollywood-acteurs die in de nasleep van George Floyds dood en de manifestaties in de VS posts over antiracisme op hun socialemediakanalen hadden geplaatst, liggen de jongste dagen zwaar onder vuur op diezelfde sociale media. Dat heeft alles te maken met hun bijverdienste als adverteerder voor Indiase bleekcrèmes.

Zo tweette de actrice Disha Patani vorige week de boodschap ‘Alle kleuren zijn mooi’. Twittergebruikers waren er als de kippen bij om te wijzen op haar promotie voor de huidzalf ‘Fairness’, die aangeprezen wordt als een gelaatscrème om de huid witter te maken.

“Je adverteert letterlijk voor ‘Fairness’-zalf die ‘zyada gorapan’ predikt!!”, aldus een verontwaardigde Twitteraar. ‘Zyada gorapan’ vertaalt zich als “meer witheid”.

Nothing New here to see.

Just Another Privledged Indian makin money selling fairness cream on one hand & protesting racism on the other hand.

Hypocrisy died a million deaths here.

PS- Remember the silence during Delhi Pogrom & ANTI CAA/NRC protests. https://t.co/QkIydVxr0I

— Anjali_Sharma (@TribeccaaAngie) May 31, 2020