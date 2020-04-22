Een Amerikaanse schrijfster die een tijdje in het ziekenhuis lag met het coronavirus heeft meegegeven welke handelingen haar deugd doen tijdens haar genezingsproces.
Katie Bryant hield zich strikt aan de maatregelen tegen het coronavirus. De schrijfster uit North Carolina bleef ‘in haar kot’ en als ze eten ging kopen, droeg ze een mondmasker en handschoenen.
Symptomen van coronavirus
Toch voelde ze zich vorige week plots slecht. Ze kampte met een aanhoudende hoest en had koorts. Toen ze ook kortademig werd, ging ze naar het ziekenhuis. Daar bleek dat ze inderdaad besmet was met het coronavirus. Ze bleef een tijdje in het ziekenhuis tot het zuurstofniveau in haar bloed weer normaal was.
Lighouding
Nu herstelt ze thuis in quarantaine. Hoewel ze zich nog steeds behoorlijk slecht voelt, ontdekte ze dat twee zaken haar vooruithelpen. “De dingen die mij écht helpen, zijn op mijn buik liggen en hete thee drinken. Maar ik voel me gewoon ellendig, ik verkeer niet ik kritieke toestand”, schrijft ze op Love What Matters.
Nooit zo slecht gevoeld
Katie betreurt het feit dat sommige mensen nog steeds denken dat het coronavirus gewoon een griepje is. “Ik ben het zo beu om van mensen te horen dat het een hoax of gewoon een griepje is. Dat is het niet. Het is echt en het is menens. Ik kan me niet herinneren dat ik me ooit zo slecht heb gevoeld. Ik was al uitgeput door gewoon van mijn bed naar de röntgenkamer te wandelen. Er zijn zoveel meer besmettingen dan er gerapporteerd worden. Ik wil geen paniek zaaien, maar neem het alstublieft serieus en blijf thuis”, besluit ze.
Months ago I wrote to you about showing up for your friends and the people in your life. I truly believed this is one of the most impactful ways to nurture meaningful connections and valuable friendships. Fast forward a bit and we find ourselves here, in the midst of global pandemic with the responsibility of social distance. Seems almost irrelevant doesn't it? Maybe not. Last week the exact thing we're all trying to prevent happened to me. I came down with all the suspicious symptoms even though I "did things right". I kept social distance, I only went out for essentials and I wore the mask we had from construction and gloves yet here I was sounding like someone who belongs in isolation surrounded by people in hasmat suits and full on scuba gear. I will keep the symptoms/treatment portion of this to a minimum because I know you're sick to death of reading it but I will say the two things that actually help for me have been laying on my stomach and sipping hot tea but I am only miserable not critical. I expected the coughing, the fever and the low energy that makes you want to give up. What I didn't expect was the flood of kindness that absolutely surrounded my family. Friends I don't even know well offered to run errands. People have made meals for us. Someone I've never even met from my husband's office called in Chipotle to feed my entire army of boys. My mom made a delicious casserole for porch drop off and my neighbor deserves her own article and some type of medal for her beautiful servant's heart. These angels didn't wait until I asked to step in or simply say "I hope you feel better", they showed up in real and dynamic ways to serve my family when they knew I couldn't. So, here I am, still in the midst of global contagion, feeling loved and lifted by people I can't even hug in return. This is what I was talking about, guys, this is showing up and loving the people who need to feel your support. This is what makes us human and this is what makes being human beautiful, our vulnerability.
Quarantine day 33… So, here's where I am at. I have had all the suspicious symptoms for 36+ hours. This morning my cough and shortness of breath got a lot worse so I called my Dr. who told me to call the health department for testing. I did. They said I sounded too bad to come there and to go straight to the ED. Which I did. The Emergency room doctor said it is "presumed positive Covid 19" my O2 was holding between 92-93 so they said I should go home and self isolate and I should call EMS if my lips turn blue. I am so tired of hearing this is a hoax or "just a flu" it isn't. It's real and it's serious. I can't remember ever feeling this bad before. Just walking from the bed to the X-ray room was enough to completely exhaust me. While I was there I could hear the calls coming in from EMS, they were scary is all I will say. There are so many more cases than are being reported. I don't want to add to the hysteria but please take it seriously and stay home.
