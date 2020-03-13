Fashionista’s die op zoek zijn naar een originele outfit, en daarbij ook graag juwelen, een nieuwe vaas en iets om te knabbelen aanschaffen, kunnen terecht in concept stores. Deze winkels zijn stijlvol ingericht en vernieuwen voortdurend.

Janne Vandevelde

Wattitude

Deze winkel ligt verstopt in een rustig straatje, dus je doet er goed aan op voorhand het adres op te zoeken, want deze winkelervaring wil je niet overslaan. Wattitude verkoopt, zoals de naam doet vermoeden, producten van Waalse makelij. Kleren, juwelen, maar ook boeken en bier zijn maar enkele van de ambachten waaraan je moeilijk kan weerstaan.

Rue Souverain-Pont 7

4000 Luik

Eat Dust

Eat Dust is een lifestyle en denim brand dat na 10 jaar vandaag haar eerste fysieke winkel opent. Naast de eigen collectie hebben de eigenaars ook andere merken geselecteerd waarmee ze zich verbonden voelen. Ben je uitgewinkeld? Dan kan je terecht in de lunch- en koffiebar van Wild Project. Zij serveren heerlijke plantaardige gerechten.

Volkstraat 2

2000 Antwerpen

Hunting and Collecting

Met haar 200 m2 is Hunting and Collecting een concept store om u tegen te zeggen. Oprichter Aude verzamelt meer dan 30 (nog onbekende) modemerken voor vrouwen, mannen en kinderen. Wanneer je binnenkomt, word je begroet door de vrolijke decoratie van Studio Arhoj, die eveneens te koop is. Voor merken als Aeron, Error 404 en Nanusky tast je met plezier diep in de buidel.

Kartuizerstraat 17

1000 Brussel

