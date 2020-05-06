Wendy Van Wanten toont leuke plaatjes van vroeger, Lyn Kerkhofs deelt liefdevol moment met schoonbroer Dries Mertens en Halle Berry geniet onder de douche (foto’s/video’s)
Dat het nog eens hoog tijd is voor een verse lading BV-prentjes!
En we beginnen met actrice Daphne Paelinck, die een leuke vakantiefoto van vroeger deelt:
𝑺𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒂𝒔 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒘𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝑵𝒖𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂 .𝑿 . . . . . . . . #quote #funnyquote #love #spreadlove #nohate #bali #throwback #indonesia #infinity #infinitypool #nature #nomakeup #backpacking #nutella #girl #gingergirl #natural #like4likes #instagood #instalike #instadaily #memories #goodtimes #puravida #asia #fun #smile #takemeback #lovealways #instalife
Eline De Munck deelt wat wijsheid:
Anouk Matton draagt een bijzondere outfit:
En Barbara Sarafian reist dan maar ‘in haar hoofd’:
Oh yes the travel is in the head?
Caroline Vereenooghe, de vriendin van Karl Vannieuwkerke, toont enkele straffe yoga-moves:
Let’s admit, I’m not much of a morningperson (hè @kvannieuwkerke 😅). Since we went into lockdown, I’m joining early morning yoga classes by my friend @isa_iy_yoga. It honestly gives me so much positive energy (and great abs too🤩) that I’m kind of looking forward to get out of bed in the morning! Namaste 🙏 What gives you positive energy? 🌸 #yoga #onlineyoga #stretching #ochtendstondheeftgoudindemond #togosofa
En Demi Lovato geniet in het water:
Famke Louise laat dan weer weten waarom ze recent besloot om haar Instagrampagina leeg te halen:
En Halle Berry neemt haar volgers virtueel mee onder de douche:
Settling in on this fine #SelfCareSaturday with a much needed #HairMask, courtesy of my girl @tarajiphenson’s new line of hair care products, @tphbytaraji . I’ve known this woman since she started in the industry, and it’s been such a joy to watch her flourish and succeed. Obsessed with this line, check my stories for a few of my favorites! ♥️
Hilde De Baerdemaeker was nu normaal op yoga-retreat op Ibiza. “Beetje balen dat ook dit niet kan doorgaan… Maar hey, uitstel is geen afstel”, klinkt het.
Normaal gezien zaten we vandaag terug hier: 🏝op het overheerlijke eiland Ibiza… voor de tweede ⏯yoga-retreat 🧘🏼die ik samen met mijn beste vriendin en top-coach @greetaernoudt geef op de mooiste plekjes van dit wonderlijke eiland, die alleen @ibizatailor weet te vinden..✨ Beetje balen dat ook dit niet kan doorgaan.. maar hey, uitstel is geen afstel, zodra we kunnen & mogen gáán we, beloofd! 💞✔️🍀 Ondertussen maken we er hier thuis het beste van.. en proberen we de yoga-me-time-modus elke dag even in te schakelen. Do not forget to ⏯ ♥️😷💋
Jennifer Lopez kan niet wachten om terug op de ‘roze’ loper te staan:
It’s the first Monday in May… and right about now is when we’d be heading to the carpet for the #MetGala. 💕 I wanted to celebrate today with a look back at some of my favorite moments. It’s always such a fun night in NY filled with beautiful exhibitions and performances ✨ I can’t wait until we can get together again when it’s safe to do so. Which of my #MetGala looks is your favorite? Tell me! #MetGalaMemories
En Kim Kardashian pakt uit met deze prentjes:
Lindsey Vonn wast haar auto:
Took an adventure to the drive way. It was epic. #stayhome #takeabreakwithlandrover
En Lyn Kerkhofs viert de verjaardag van schoonbroer Dries Mertens met dit liefdevolle plaatje. (Druk op het pijltje naar rechts om meer foto’s te zien.)
My sister gave me a brother 🥳 Happy birthday to the sweetest @driesmertens 🎂
Ook Naomi Campbell mist het ‘Met Gala’:
・・・ Getting on the guest list at the #MetGala is notoriously difficult, and yet @Naomi Campbell has received multiple invitations over the past 30 years. A fashion fixture since the late ’80s, the 49-year-old supermodel brings glamour wherever she goes, and her trips to the Met are particularly special. Tap the link in our bio to watch the supermodel take Vogue through her gala looks, from 1990 to 2020. Which is your favorite look ? Director @rombokob Editor @marcusniehaus1
Last year’s #MetGala 💗💗💗 #Camp @pppiccioli @maisonvalentino
En Nasrien Cnops bevestigt dat ‘een gezonde geest in een gezond lichaam’ klopt:
Een gezond hoofd in een gezond lichaam zeggen ze altijd. En boy, dat is een waarheid als een heel dikke koe. Mega happy met mijn nieuw sportsetje, dan komt de beste poser in mij naar boven 😜. ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ @sweatability #sport #sportyspice #fitgirl #healthylifestyle #belgianfitgirl #posinglikeapro #sportswear #blijfinuwkot
Natalia deelt schattige beelden van Bobbi-Loua:
En Pommeline vierde haar verjaardag met deze foto:
Wendy Van Wanten, tot slot, vond deze foto’s van vroeger terug:
