Een nieuwe dag, een nieuwe lading BV-prentjes!
En zoals altijd beginnen we eerst even in ‘t buitenland. Heidi Klum bijt vandaag de spits af:
About last night ….. 🤪 #oscars
Rihanna maakt dan weer reclame voor pikante lingerie:
En Miley Cyrus waagt zich aan een ‘nipslip’ op Instagram. Al betwijfelt ze zelf of die bewuste foto lang op het sociale netwerk zal blijven staan. “Druk (twee keer, red.) op het pijltje naar rechts. Maar haast jullie. Instagram gaat deze post waarschijnlijk verwijderen”, laat ze weten aan haar volgers. Op moment van schrijven is dat echter nog niet gebeurd!
Swipe right . But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon.
Ook op Twitter gaat de foto stevig rond:
Miley cyrus #nipslip pic.twitter.com/ZzwVi2WI7F
— crazy_bebe (@creazy_babe14) February 13, 2020
Kourtney Kardashian poseert tussen de rotsen:
En Bella Thorne is klaar voor Valentijnsdag:
Valentine’s Day early surprise from the most perfect boy @b3nm @doseofroses
Jennifer Aniston werd deze week 51 jaar. En dat vierde ze met haar volgers:
Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun. And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much. 🥰🥳
Naar eigen land dan! Met wederom een zéér lenige Joke van de Velde:
It s not about being good at #something It's about being #good to #yourself
Evi Hanssen wenste haar volgers een ‘fijne woensdag’:
‘s morgens nog een halve week, ‘s middags nog 2 dagen! Fijne woensdag lieve mensen 🤸🏻
En Eline De Munck geniet in Bangkok:
Goooood morning Bangkok! Let’s kill this wonderful day!!
Louis Talpe deelde dit prachtige plaatje:
Some friends do know how to exaggerate on wedding gifts .. ❤️thxV. #honeymoon
En Anouk Matton laat het zich smaken:
Klaasje, tot slot, denkt terug aan haar leuke tijd in Colombia:
🙏🏻🌿🌎 Throwback Thursday #throwbackthursday 💋💋
