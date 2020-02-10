Nathalie Meskens toont haar bolle buik, ex-Miss België Romanie straalt in bikini en Halle Berry pakt uit met pikante outfit (foto’s/video’s)
Een nieuwe dag, een nieuwe lading BV-prentjes!
Zoals gebruikelijk beginnen we in het buitenland. Nicki Minaj filmt zichzelf al eens graag:
View this post on Instagram
#Yikes out now 🧨😘 link in my bio
A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on
Bella Thorne vraagt zich af wat haar volgers zoal dragen én vindt het lastig dat “niemand denkt dat je bent wie je bent”:
View this post on Instagram
What are YOU wearing tonight 🔪💍
A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on
View this post on Instagram
Being Cuban/Latin in most people’s eyes means having dark eyes, dark hair, and dark skin, I’m naturally blonde I have hazel brown eyes and I try not to go in the sun because skin cancer runs in my family I put an effect on this video, and looking at it I like me looking tan with darker hair. Honestly I wish I looked more Latin so I could feel more Latin so I could feel closer to my father and be prouder of my heritage…to wear my heritage on my skin. it’s just hard sometimes when no one thinks u are who u are…and everyone wants u to be something else :/ I LOVE MY CUBAN HERITAGE
A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on
Naamgenoot Bella Hadid loopt dan weer stoer over de catwalk:
View this post on Instagram
Night at the museum @brandonmaxwell
A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on
View this post on Instagram
Forever your fan and friend @brandonmaxwell You make me cry , smile , laugh every time I see you because of the talented , humble, kind , smart , and loving person that you are. Congratulations on another epic collection, you deserve everything and more !! I love you so much ! ! Styled by the living icon @carlynecerfdedudzeele 🖤 🖤
A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on
En Halle Berry pakt uit met haar eigen fitnesscollectie:
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to an EXTRA special edition of #FitnessFriday!! For the last two years, you’ve showed up, showed out and shared this crazy fitness adventure with me and @peterleethomas! I’m so eternally grateful for you guys, and wanted to create something extra special to celebrate our two years together – I’m thrilled to announce my first EVER fitness collection, rē•spin by Halle Berry!! To introduce you to the collection, @peterleethomas and I will be doing back to back #PHITTalks using rē•spin pieces, and this week? We’re talking about the subject y’all can NOT stop asking about – Core work!! Check stories for more. Can’t wait to meet the collection?? Find it at @tjmaxx, @rossdressforless, @marshalls and @burlingtonstyle stores all over the U.S. – and don’t forget to tag #RespinByHalleBerry and show us what you find! Happy Friday ♥️
A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on
Kylie Jennner ligt er ook weer fraai bij:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
En Lisa Michels heeft duidelijk geen last van de storm:
Jennifer Lopez pakt uit met het zwoelere danswerk:
Naar eigen land dan! Beginnen doen we hier met Julie Vermeire:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Julie Vermeire (@julievermeire) on
Klaasje deelde deze mooie foto met haar volgers:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Klaasje (@klaasje_meijer) on
En Nathalie Meskens toont nog eens trots haar bolle buik op Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
“Het is een zot jaar geweest, doordat ik zoiets grootser dan groots meemaak. Het heeft zo’n impact op je leven, op je persoonlijkheid, op je zijn en je denken. Zelfs op hoe je ademhaalt, hoe je wakker wordt en gaat slapen. En op zo’n vreemde manier. Er gebeurt iets met je dat je niet kent. Alleen fysiek al gebeuren er dingen die je nog nooit hebt meegemaakt. Ik vind het bijzonder en fascinerend, en ik geniet er enorm van. Ook omdat ik tot dusver een aangename zwangerschap heb. En het is ook leerzaam, voor een controlefreak als ik. Bij zoiets als dit kan je alleen maar loslaten, aanvaarden en zien wat er gebeurt. Laat die verandering in mijn leven maar komen, hoe eng ik het soms ook vind.” Lees meer in Het Nieuwsbladmagazine van dit weekend…
A post shared by Nathalie Meskens (@nathaliemeskensofficial) on
Olga Leyers had naar eigen zeggen “weer te veel gedronken” met haar zus Ella:
View this post on Instagram
Gisteren weer te veel gedronken met m’n zus pff
A post shared by Olga (@olgaleyers) on
En ex-Miss België Romanie Schotte straalt in bikini:
View this post on Instagram
Digital postcard from me to you 🐙 #dubai #burjalarab #ironman703dubai
A post shared by Romanie Schotte (@romanieschotte) on
Veronique Leysen, tot slot, toont ook maar al te graag haar bolle buik. En gelijk heeft ze, natuurlijk!
View this post on Instagram
Here comes the sun ☀️ #dressthebump #maternityfashion #babybelly #momlife
A post shared by Veronique Leysen (@mauricetteveronique) on
Foto: Instagram