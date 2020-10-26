Leuke beelden afkomstig uit de ‘Sydney School of Veterinary Science’.
Naar jaarlijkse gewoonte pakken de studenten weer uit met een naaktkalender. En ook deze keer doen ze dat niet ‘zomaar’. Goed doel van deze editie? De Australische boeren! Voor hen is het door de vele bosbranden, overstromingen én de coronacrisis tot nu toe al echt een rampzalig jaar geweest.
“De volledige opbrengst gaat (via het goede doel ‘Aussie Helpers’, red.) naar machines, landbouwgereedschap, voeder voor de dieren en ook naar mentale hulp voor de getroffen gemeenschappen en boeren”, laat één van de studenten weten.
Ondertussen zijn de studenten al aan hun elfde editie toe. Toch blijft het wat onwennig om samen met klasgenoten naakt te poseren. Waar ze zoal naar kijken tijdens de shoot? “Vooral niét naar je vrienden”, klinkt het.
“Er zijn bepaalde momenten waar je oogcontact echt wil vermijden. Maar als je dat probeert, kan het soms ‘lastig’ zijn om te bepalen naar waar je dan wél kijkt”, laat één van de organisatoren weten. Kunnen we ons inderdaad voorstellen…
Following years of drought, terrible bushfires, some flooding and now the COVID-19 situation, Aussie farmers and rural communities have had it tough which is why we can't think of a better charity to support than @aussiehelperscharity !
The amazing vets at Syd Uni's @camdenfarmsstudentsociety do a nude calendar every year to raise money for charity. This year they are raising money for @aussiehelperscharity
Happy Labour Day to our New South Walers and Happy Monday to all our other followers! Nude Calendar pre-orders will be opening THIS WEDNESDAY!! All profits are donated to @aussiehelperscharity
Happy Sunday everyone! Just a reminder that 2021 Calendar Pre-orders are OPEN! All profits are donated to @aussiehelperscharity in support of our Aussie farmers and rural communities who have had a hard few years of drought, bushfires, flash floods and now the COVID-19 pandemic!!
Boys boys and more boys! Just a reminder that 2021 Calendar Pre-orders are OPEN! All profits are donated to @aussiehelperscharity in support of our Aussie farmers and rural communities who have had a hard few years of drought, bushfires, flash floods and now the COVID-19 pandemic!!
A quick BTS shot of these three gorgeous gals! CALENDAR PREORDER —> bumsforthebush.com 100% of profits donated to @aussiehelperscharity
PRE ORDERS NOW OPEN Head to our website to grab yourself a copy of the amazing 2021 vet nude calendar! 16 tasteful nude images of our Vet students featuring some wonderful horses, calves, piglets, rabbits and more you can't go wrong! Following years of drought, terrible bushfires, some flooding and now the COVID-19 situation, Aussie farmers and rural communities have been doing it really tough which is why 100% of our profits will be donated to @aussie_helpers
Foto: Meredith Schofield/Bums For The Bush – Bron: Daily Star