De dame blijkt géén watje te zijn.
Straffe beelden uit Dallas, Verenigde Staten. Daar ging het in een ‘pikante club’ behoorlijk fout voor paaldanseres Genea Sky.
Op meer dan 4 meter hoog verloor ze haar grip en smakte ze met een luide knal tegen de grond. Maar vrijwel meteen ging ze op het podium gewoon verder met haar nummertje.
Achteraf bleek toch dat er – en dat was te verwachten – aanzienlijk wat lichamelijke schade aangericht was. “Ik heb mijn kaak gebroken en ik moet geopereerd worden. Ik heb ook enkele tanden gebroken en heb een verstuikte enkel. Maar verder gaat het goed met mij. Ik ben nadien zelf opgestaan. Maar ik ben wel onder de indruk van alle positieve berichten die ik krijg. Het betekent veel voor mij”, laat ze weten aan haar volgers op Instagram.
Watch as Instagram model @ genea_sky suffers a plummeting fall! #stripperbowl2020 #strippingainteasy. #BlackHistoryMonth2020 pic.twitter.com/IIkWGNNwQs
— Divulge Magazine (@MagazineDivulge) February 10, 2020
Today has been a very long day. My surgery went well. My jaw is currently wired shut so please refrain from calling me as of right now and bare with me on replies because my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up. Everyone’s love & kind words have not gone unnoticed whatsoever and it means so much to me that all of you have blessed me and uplifted me in so many ways. I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the support. I was really nervous as this all started blowing up because people are cruel and this is a very sensitive time for me. But I never imagined so many people would stand behind me in a situation like this and that has outweighed all the negativity by far. I am beyond grateful for you all. I am in a tremendous amount of pain but i am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life. I will continue to update everyone over the course of my recovery but thank you once again for EVERYTHING 🙏🏽
