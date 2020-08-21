View this post on Instagram

We made a deal. 1 million fans and I would finally cut my hair like Taylor Swift. Y’all won! Tag Taylor if you think My hair stylist and I pulled it off! Hey @taylorswift ❤️ #taylorswiftlookalike #taylorswift #haircut #bangs #bet #newstyle #chic #cute #blueeyes #taylorswiftdoppelganger