Maak kennis met Mark Bryan, heteroseksueel, getrouwd en trotse vader van drie kinderen. Oh ja, en hij lapt de genderstereotypes ook gewoon aan zijn laars en draagt waar hij zin in heeft. En dat kan op veel bijval rekenen op sociale media.
”Ja, ik ben heteroseksueel, getrouwd, hou van Porsche-wagens, mooie vrouwen en… draag regelmatig hakken en rokjes in het dagelijks leven”, zo vertelt hij op Instagram. “Ik kleed me op deze manier omdat dat kan. Voor mij persoonlijk zijn kleren niet gebonden aan een geslacht.”
Dat hij gesteund wordt door vrienden en familie, dat staat buiten kijf. ”Mijn vrouw kiest soms zelfs mijn outfit. Mijn dochter wil meer dan eens mijn schoenen lenen”, zo liet hij in een interview optekenen. “Dit heeft niets met seksualiteit te maken, maar alles met het feit dat mannen dergelijke kleding kunnen dragen zonder het label van gay opgeplakt te krijgen.”
Foto: Instagram Mark Bryan
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
On vacation the next 2 weeks and maybe a chance to get some work done on the Porsche. However, I had to go into town to buy a few things and visit the bank. Naturally this isn’t what I wear when working on the car. 😂 I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #lostink #lostinkshoes #lostinkgirls
Een bericht gedeeld door Mark Bryan (@markbryan911) op
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Yesterday, after I got home, I quickly took off stockings, changed skirts, shirt, and picked a comfortable sandal to go out to dinner with my wife. Restaurant is an old converted train depot. Great steaks! Even though we had reservations we still had about a 20 minute wait so I went outside to take a few pictures. It seems I am spending to much time at train stations 🤔 I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle
Een bericht gedeeld door Mark Bryan (@markbryan911) op
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
OMG 🥰 I love Summer Time. I was running late and hurried so I wouldn’t miss my train. Forgot my sunglasses and watch. 🤦🏻♂️ Half day at home and half day in office. Day 57 of somewhat working at home. Stay home and be safe everyone! I am just a normal,happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #lostink #lostinkshoes #lostinkgirls @lostink.official #realmenofstyle
Een bericht gedeeld door Mark Bryan (@markbryan911) op