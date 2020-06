View this post on Instagram

REMOVE DRIED ON PAINT FROM FABRICS The worst thing about painting your house is finding a few spots of paint on you carpet…or worse you clothes. Never fear all you need is hand sanitizer. As you know we recently painted our front door. Even though a sheet was put down we still ended up with a few paint spots on our hall runner. I knew exactly what to do…use hand sanitizer, but unfortunately I had to wait with hand sanitizer being in such a high demand lately it was hard to get hold of. But now that I finally have some I can reveal the perfect tip for removing paint….swipe to see photos. Hand sanitizer liquid is by far the best, but gel does work exactly the same and the higher the alcohol the better Just spray the paint spots with hand sanitizer and gently massage in to the paint using a microfibre cloth…. voila the paint spots are gone. Happy Cleaning