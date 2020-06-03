Bec Donlan is haar naam. En de 32-jarige uit New York plaatst geregeld stevige work-outs op Instagram.
Recent deelde ze via haar ‘Instagram Story’ een screenshot van een artikel over ‘coregasmes’ met haar 58.200 volgers. Daarin werd beweerd dat klaarkomen tijdens het sporten écht wel kan. ‘t Zou volgens de schrijfster van het artikel soms zelfs “beter zijn dan seks met een man”. Iets wat Becs volgers nu lijken te bevestigen.
“Extra reden om buikspieroefeningen te doen?”, vroeg Bec Donlan zich luidop af. En tot haar grote verbazing stroomde de reacties binnen. Veel van haar volgers zouden namelijk al hoogtepunten bereikt hebben tijdens het sporten.
Uit de reacties blijkt ook dat velen dachten dat ze dit als enigen meemaakten. “Ik had een orgasme toen ik zo’n ab roller gebruikte. En eerlijk gezegd: het was echt geweldig”, klinkt het.
“Daarom ga ik dus niet graag in groep sporten”, klonk het verder nog. “Het is echt gênant in het openbaar”, aldus een andere volger van Bec. “Elke trainer die ik hierover aansprak dacht dat ik gek was. Leuk om weten dat ik niet de enige ben”, lezen we op The Sun.
Ook, aldus Healthline, zijn orgasmes tijdens het sporten zeker niet ongewoon. Vooral vrouwen, maar ook mannen kunnen tijdens bepaalde (buikspier)oefeningen een hoogtepunt bereiken.
View this post on Instagram
COREPLAY: the plank edition *band optional* 5 MOVES, 30 SEC EACH, ZERO REST IN-BETWEEN = 2 & 1/2 MIN KILLER CORE WERK THAT WILL HAVE YOU SWEATIN’ Hit that save button and end your workout with this quick circuit next time you’re working up a sweat 💦 Wanna up the ante? Repeat 3 x (break for 30 sec between each round) 1- THE OG PLANK 2- ARMY CRAWL PLANK 3- BANDED PLANK w/ FOOT TAPS 4- WIDE LEG CLIMBERS 5- ELBOW/ KNEE PLANK : bring elbows forward 3 inches trust me this looks easy but it’s actually INSANE 🔥 #absfordays #coreplay #abworkout Tune: Kelly watch the stars, Air ✨
A post shared by BEC DONLAN 🍑 CAKEMAKER (@sweatwithbec) on
View this post on Instagram
Okkk after this we are saying byeee to lower back tweaking and sore wrists and hello to correct form 🙌🏼 I’m taking you through the basics on how to do the perfect ab rollout INJURY FREE putting that core to some serious WERK. Tag a babe who needs to hear this and start practicing for FRIDAAAAY bc this challenge is getting close 🔥 #swb100challenge #abroller I
A post shared by BEC DONLAN 🍑 CAKEMAKER (@sweatwithbec) on
View this post on Instagram
ABS FOR DAAAYS No band needed, just your bod, AB roller if you have one and let’s do the damn thing! Try kicking off your workout with this circuit so that core is ONNN or save it for a final burnout at the end 🥵 Repeat 3-4 rounds 💦 1. AB ROLLOUTS X 25. No Ab roller? Use a towel on a flat hard surface 2. ELBOW TO KNEE CRUNCHES X 15 each side 3. ANKLE TAPS (or 🐧 as my clients like to say) x 40 4. LEG RAISES X 20 w/ pulse toe taps 5. BUTTERFLY SIT UPS X 20 Tune: Dance, Dance, Dance – Mano Brown Wearing: @asos @apl #athomewithasos
A post shared by BEC DONLAN 🍑 CAKEMAKER (@sweatwithbec) on
View this post on Instagram
EXTRA DAY OF THE YEAR & WE ARE LEAPING FOR A CAUSE 🤗💫 To celebrate I’ve partnered with @fpmovement to #LeapForGirlsInc and am asking YOU to join me. Upload a video to your IG story of you, friends, loved ones or furry friend like I have 👉🏼 Tag @fpmovement @girlsinc #leapforgirlsinc For every video posted, @fpmovement will donate an extra $1 to their non-profit partner Girls Inc. inspiring the next generation of young women to be strong, smart, bold and badass babes 👊🏼💕 #leapyear
A post shared by BEC DONLAN 🍑 CAKEMAKER (@sweatwithbec) on
Foto: Instagram – Bron: The Sun