Het perfecte Instagram-plaatje maken, kost vaak heel wat tijd en moeite. Het account @influencersinthewild laat nu zien hoe het er aan toegaat bij influencers op zoek naar de ideale pose. De resultaten zijn zowel hilarisch als verontrustend te noemen.
Het Instagram-account geeft je een kijkje achter de schermen, een kijkje in het échte leven. Want hoe mooi plaatjes er op social media ook uit kunnen zien, er gaat altijd iets aan vooraf. Influencersinthewild brengt opmerkelijke en soms pijnlijke momenten in beeld. Onverwachte golven die de boel verstoren en ongelukkige omstanders die een plaatje verpesten: het komt hier allemaal voorbij.
Het account bestaat pas twee weken, maar heeft nu al bijna 600K volgers. En wij snappen wel waarom. Niet alleen de beelden zijn hilarisch, ook de onderschriften brengen je aan het lachen.
Know your limits #contentculture (submitted by @tonimparsons)
Babe this is gonna get so many likes babe pt 2 #contentculture (submitted by @brea.lynne)
Imagine having to wait politely to go into work while two people blocked you from getting in because they’re taking pictures pretending they’re going into work? Or whatever they’re doing #influencing (submitted by @michelle_yank)
No better way to start the day than pee steam in your face #contentculture (submitted by @jillyhendrix x @platz)
1. The world is not your personal movie set 2. Wait for it Submitted by @tuffnail Girl: @devin_cecchetto
There’s no age limit on influencing! (If anybody makes fun of these people I will block you and challenge you to a fist fight) #influencing (submitted by @williamldn)
Of course I feel bad, but this shoot was doomed from the start #contentculture (submitted by @tusitanrosa)
YYYAAASS GIRL WORK IT wait no dude stop working it #contentculture (submitted by @explorinmovement)
Het bericht Hilarisch Insta-account toont wat er bij influencers achter de schermen gebeurt verscheen eerst op Metro.