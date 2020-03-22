Dat laat ze zelf weten op Instagram.
“We stellen trots Bobbi-Loua voor. Geboren op 21 maart, de eerste dag van de lente”, opent Natalia.
“In deze zware tijden brengt ze zoveel licht in ons leven… En we zijn eindeloos dankbaar. Ons kerngezonde meisje weegt 3,5 kilogram en is 52 centimeter groot”, vult ze aan. Verder dankt Natalia nog het personeel van het hospitaal.
Namens onze voltallige redactie een welgemeende proficiat!
We proudly present to you: Bobbi-Loua 🌸 Born 21/03/‘20 on the first day of spring… In these heavy times, she brings so much light to our lives… and we’re endlessly grateful. Our super healthy little girl weighs 3,5kg and measures 52 cm! 🙏🏽. #babygirl #ourgirl #foreverours #lovechild #proudparents #loveintimesofcorona #strongtogether we wanna especially thank the staff and midwives of the hospital Virga Jessa Hasselt with all our heart for keeping us safe and for all the great care and support! Also much love to @jasperverguts for bringing our baby into this world. We love you❤️ #superteam
Foto: Instagram