Kat Kerkhofs en Dries Mertens genieten in zwembad, Julie Vermeire straalt in bikini en Wendy Van Wanten deelt sexy plaatje (foto’s)
- 24/08/2020
Hoog tijd om nog eens te kijken wat onze favoriete BV’s aan het uitspoken zijn!
En we hebben weer een aardige verzameling voor je klaarstaan! Koppels troef vandaag, met Kat Kerkhofs en Dries Mertens die genieten van een heerlijke tijd samen. En dan is er nog Louis Talpe, die zijn jarige vrouw Tiffany Ling-Vannerus virtueel in de bloemetjes zet met een lieve boodschap.
Miss België Celine Van Ouytsel, Anouk Matton, Astrid Coppens, Bella Thorne, Heidi Klum, Julie Vermeire,… Allemaal genieten ze van een stralende zon.
En Wendy Van Wanten? Die kan dan weer op heel veel positieve reacties rekenen van haar fans op Instagram. Daar heeft dan weer een sexy foto ‘aan ‘t zeetje’ alles mee te maken. Kijk maar!
Enjoying the last weeks of summer…but also really looking forward to fall😅😂
How did you experience summer 2020? Did you travel, or did you go on a staycation? I decided to stay in Belgium. I discovered some hidden gems and even felt like I was on a holiday during the tropical heatwave. Tell me your summer 2020 story❤️
Enjoy the weekend 😎💕 #beachlife #billieray #momlife
Wish I could tell you this was permanent
Happy #FitnessFriday everyone!! Motivation is KEY these days, and while @peterleethomas and I will often work out without music, a good playlist can be a game changer! So today, we’re sharing our #SummerPlaylist, the songs we’ve been sweating to all summer (especially in this #HeatWave! ☀️😫). Check stories now and get to steppin’!
☀️🏃🏼♀️ @stronger 🌸Use my discount code “Juliev20” #strongersweden Enjoy! 😄
Happy weekend from Chromatica! 💕💕💕🧚♀️ wishing you a relaxing afternoon!!!! 💋
Brasschaatlife 🍸 . . @jokedebruyn @nina.vandenhout
Extra grateful today for my family ❤️ (and for the cup of coffee my husband brought me after a night of slightly less sleep 😴😂)
BY BINSKI ✨🍇 I want to share that all the clothes for this shoot is from secondhand shops. A lot of influencers are supporting you guys to buy newly produced clothing, with discounts. I don’t like this. Just you know that the environment can’t handle our retail industry. So, buy secondhand and help the environment. Enjoy your Sunday and stay safe. Peace X
T’is toch leuk aan tzeetje❤️🤍🖤❤️🤍🖤❤️🤍🖤 📷Kris Vanexel #oostende #tzeetje #krisvanexel #primadonna #oragejewels
Foto: Instagram