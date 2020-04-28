Gisteren schreven we al dat de stranden in de Verenigde Staten behoorlijk volliepen vanwege het warme weer. Vooral in het zuiden van Californië zochten mensen verkoeling. Volgens de autoriteiten in Ventura en Orange Counties gedroegen de strandgangers zich voorbeeldig en hielden ze zich aan de afstandsregels, maar foto’s en filmpjes die nu op sociale media opduiken, spreken dat toch tegen. Oordeel vooral zelf:

Mensen trokken vrijdag 24 april al massaal naar het strand:

RIGHT NOW: This is the scene from #Air7HD in Newport Beach, CA as the #COVID19 death toll surges in Southern California @ABC7 #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/Nmta8hU69H — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) April 24, 2020

Dit is een filmpje van Newport Beach, dat op 25 april gemaakt werd:

WATCH: Large crowds flock to Newport Beach, CA upon its reopening. pic.twitter.com/M4uuxoC8UN — The Hill (@thehill) April 26, 2020

Dit zijn helikopterbeelden van hetzelfde strand, zodat je nog beter kan zien hoe mensen hun eigen leven en dat van anderen in gevaar brengen:

Ook Huntington Beach werd druk bezocht. Een voorbijganger legde dit hallucinante tafereel op beeld vast en kon haar verbazing niet onderdrukken:

Hey Governor Newsom! I vote we annex Huntington Beach from California until COVID19 is over, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/2EOY8miPJ9 — Emily Nicole ♡ (@rapgodkimlip) April 24, 2020

Het bleek een heel normaal weekend te zijn in Californië:

This was Huntington Beach 3 hours ago…… UHM ARE YALL ON DRUGS OR SUMTHIN??? pic.twitter.com/ePnV1S3vju — rosy (@fireboobs_) April 26, 2020

