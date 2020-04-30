View this post on Instagram

Let's take a closer look at this beautiful line-up. Not only are they amazing basketball players, playing for the national team in their countries (Belgium and Portugal). They are also role models to a whole new generation after a historic qualification for the Olympics. But MOST of all they are 4 strong women with the best personalities and they were an absolute pleasure to work with. In this series we wanted to strip down the physically strong looking athlete to a naked and fragile version of themselves. By doing that we are taking an intimate look at the person behind the athlete. A lot of people in society today expect athletes to be strong, tough and have thick skin. The jock culture is unfortunately still the norm in a lot of sports. With our campaign we want to show you that as an athlete, you don't always have to hide behind that facade. How can you shine in sports ( or in life) when you are afraid to show the real you? These 4 women are the best example on how it should be done. So thanks again. Let's get to know some more strong women! Tag one or more female athlete(s) in the comments below, women you look up to in any kind of way. This can be an national player, international, famous, personal friend… it doesn't matter. As long as the person inspires you on some level. I will start by tagging these 4 girls, who obviously deserve this honour in my opinion. Besides them I would like to tag @serenawilliams and @thiam_nafi because i have been a fan of them since the beginning. And on a personal note I would like to tag Valerie, a rowing coach at my club who seems to combine her role as a coach effortlessly with her busy career as a doctor and her household with 3 young children. Thanks again @louiskerckhof For your work and time. You are the perfect guy for this project. #blackandwhite #portraits #fragile #naked #samesportdifferentsexuality #bodypositivity #shower #strongwomen #lockerroom #gay #straight #equality #instagram #sportslife #loveislove #campaign #basketball #pride