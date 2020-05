View this post on Instagram

These are pictures of our private archives 7 weeks pre-partum but i wanted to share them with you all… everything seems so natural, so ‘meant-to-be’, it all just had to happen the way it did, the right time, with the right guy. Even in these uncertain times, it all falls into place. I always wanted to do a professional shoot with the man i would choose to share my life with, and that’s this fella right here. My support, my partner in growth, my buddy, my lover and also a born daddy… and he even looks cute, right!? we had such a great and unforgettable day when we did this photoshoot (thank you so much @photography_bymarcdrofmans and @ginohairandmakeup ) I hope our little girl can feel our joy and the love we cherish for eachother but also for her… That way we don’t have to TELL her anything, just SHOW her the right thing, and that’s what i’ll strive for. #throwback #myman #prebirth #inthistogether #bobbi-loua #inmybelly #preggy #pregnancyshoot @2lifedoula @motherboardbirth @empoweredbirthproject @birthwithoutfear @pregnantlifestyle_