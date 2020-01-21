Klaasje (K3) geniet in badpak van intiem moment en naakte Joke van de Velde draagt énkel een laagje chocolade (foto’s)
Een nieuwe dag, een nieuwe lading BV-prentjes!
Al is het, zo zal u als aandachtige bezoeker wel weten, al weer even geleden. Maar bon!
Beginnen doen we in ‘t buitenland, met een genietende Halle Berry:
Cultivating that Sunday sparkle ✨
It’s finally #FitnessFriday, and this week I’m back in LA with my fellow spirit animal (and new dad to his baby Leela!! ✨) @peterleethomas. We’ve talked several times about the benefits of a good stretch for body & mind – So today, Peter will be demonstrating unconventional stretches that will do a world of good for muscles you didn’t even know were tight! We’re talking lats, quads, shoulders, spine, lower back, chest – you name it, we got it covered. Check stories for more info and Happy Friday!
Ireland Baldwin laat zich verwennen:
Kim Kardashian poseert nog eens voor de lens:
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
En Rita Ora verbaast haar volgers met deze sexy plaatjes:
My favourite pieces from the new @thomassabo collection ✨ #magicbyts #thomassabo #RITAORAxTS
When you shooting becomes a weekly scenario
‘K3 zoekt K3’-finaliste Lisa Michels genoot van een ‘luie zondag’:
Lazy Sunday 😴 Vandaag de hele dag lekker niks doen en in bed Grace & Frankie kijken! 😍 Wat is jullie favo serie? #LazySunday
Naar eigen land dan! Nieuwe Miss België Celine Van Ouytsel houdt haar Instagram-gevolg blij met deze foto’s:
La confiance en soi💪🏽❤️ Self confidence is the best outfit, wear it and rock it! But this bikini isn’t bad either😂🙌🏽I can’t wait for summer! What is your favorite season? Spring, summer, autumn or winter?😘 Quelle est votre saison préférée ? Le printemps, l'été, l'automne ou l'hiver ? 😘 Nouvelle collection @fakeloveswimwear ! #mb2020 #missbelgium
A little throwback to the beautiful trip to Egypt I can’t wait to go back⭐️🙏🏼 #mb2020 #missbelgium
En Joke van de Velde is om van te smullen! Druk op het pijltje naar rechts voor de tweede foto:
Volg @salonduchocolat , tag een vriend , vertel me jouw favo chocolade & win een duoticket voor de openingsavond of een dagticket voor @salonduchocolat ! See you there 😘 #Chocolate is happiness that you can eat 🎁#shoonheidssalon #Matelis
Julie Vermeire pakt uit met haar betoverende ogen en dito outfit:
Yesterday evening ❤️ Jaarpresentatie SBS 2020 @sbsevents_belgium
En Klaasje kan eindelijk nog eens genieten van wat ‘quality time’ met haar vriend Max:
A post shared by Klaasje (@klaasje_meijer) on
Nu al het hoogtepunt van het jaar 💥 🏗 #nobluemonday
Een bolle buik kan Natalia er niét van weerhouden om een ‘dansje te placeren’ met Sean Dhondt:
Zootje ongeregeld: ✅. @tourist_lemc @wauters_koen @nataliamusic #thevoice #blindauditions #vtm
En om af te sluiten: ook de bolle buik van Véronique Leysen neemt stilaan aardige proporties aan:
Best of being pregnant: everything is swollen. 👌🏻💋 #Babybump #bump #maternity #maternityfashion #momlife
