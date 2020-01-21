View this post on Instagram

It’s finally #FitnessFriday, and this week I’m back in LA with my fellow spirit animal (and new dad to his baby Leela!! ✨) @peterleethomas. We’ve talked several times about the benefits of a good stretch for body & mind – So today, Peter will be demonstrating unconventional stretches that will do a world of good for muscles you didn’t even know were tight! We’re talking lats, quads, shoulders, spine, lower back, chest – you name it, we got it covered. Check stories for more info and Happy Friday!