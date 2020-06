View this post on Instagram

Instagram versus reality. We’ve never been more connected, but never felt further apart. I want to ‘show’ my friends I miss them and thanks to @martini I can! Martini came up with this amazing idea: print out your favorite Aperitif pictures shared with your friends and send them as a surprise so you can remind them about all the crazy times you’ve spend together. Use the code ‘MartiniEline’ in the link in my bio and show your friends some love #MartiniTime #ElineXmartiniTime #Ad #MartiniFiero . . . https://martini.stampix.com/?code=MARTINIELINE