Happy #FitnessFriday everyone! I can’t believe it’s been another year of setting goals and smashing them with this incredible community. This Friday, as #2020 approaches, is the perfect time to re-group and set our fitness #intention for the new year. Setting an intention is the perfect way to re-ignite our fitness practice, opening our hearts to a new year and allowing the universe to work her magic. I have found that quiet meditation each day, even if for only 30 minutes, really helps me stay aligned with my fitness goals. Next year, my intention is to earn another belt in Jiu Jitsu! Let me know your intention for 2020 in the comments! I’ll be sharing some of my other intentions and favorite quotes via stories to stir up some inspiration! LET’S GO…WE GOT THIS! ❤️