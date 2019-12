View this post on Instagram

The 2 of us surfing into the new year…☺️ I couldn’t resist getting on that board… i felt like a beginner again, everything was different, i had to refind my balance again, which is funny, cause that’s what i’m currently doing in real life as well… 🤷🏽‍♀️ What a challenge! But oooh yes we can!!! 😁😉 #barbados #surfingpregnant #surfing #29weeks #preggy #love #fun #ending2019 #freightsbay @bodie_surf