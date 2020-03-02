Kobe Ilsen en vriendin Sara onder de modder, Miss België straalt in bikini en Demi Rose draagt deze gewaagde outfit (foto’s)
- 02/03/2020
- comments
- r.v.h.
- Posted in Entertainment
- 0
-
-
Een nieuwe dag, een nieuwe lading BV-prentjes!
Beginnen doen we vandaag met Eline De Munck. Zij deelde dit leuke plaatje:
View this post on Instagram
Huray 🎉 mijn nieuwe #Deux collectie is uit. De snits, stoffen, prints,.. aan alles werd gewerkt met het grootste respect en liefde voor De vrouw en haar prachtige lijf. Ik hoop dat deze collectie je het gevoel geeft dat je de mooiste vrouw ter wereld bent en dat je alles aankan. Want hey, er al voor gaan en er staan in al je pracht is al het halve werk #Deux #DezeWeekUitgebreidItvInGazetVanAntwerpen #BusinessWearForEmpoweredWomen #SweetTime @zebfashion
A post shared by elinedemunck (@elinedemunck) on
Miss België Celine Van Ouytsel deelt enkele zonnige vakantiefoto’s:
View this post on Instagram
Life is better in a bikini🤪🕊 @baronhotelsegy
A post shared by ✯CECE✯ (@celinevanouytsel) on
View this post on Instagram
Morning sunshines! This is how I chill 💚🕊🤪👸🏼⛱ @baronhotelsegy enjoy your sunday💚
A post shared by ✯CECE✯ (@celinevanouytsel) on
Bella Thorne had het ook duidelijk weer naar haar zin:
View this post on Instagram
Movie photo drop!!!💍🔪😍🌹🖤 We wrapped last night congratulations to the crew a job well done😊
A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on
Ook Britney Spears houdt het zonnig:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
Demi Rose verbaast haar volgers met dit plaatje:
View this post on Instagram
Sun kisses 🥰 @fashionnova fashionnovapartner
A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on
Ireland Baldwin, dochter van Alec Baldwin, geniet op het strand:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ireland (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on
View this post on Instagram
oh this is for four people oops
A post shared by ireland (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on
Kobe Ilsen en zijn vriendin Sara Vermassen gooien “na een paar maanden samen al met modder”, klinkt het:
View this post on Instagram
Paar maanden samen en al modder gooien. Proper!! @saravermassen ♥️ #dodezee #jordanie #deadsea #jordan
A post shared by Kobe Ilsen (@kobeilsen) on
Kylie Jenners volgers weten niet goed wat ze moeten vinden van haar nieuwe look:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
saturday’s are for the girls💛💛
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on
En ‘Temptation’-Milou deelt deze pikante plaatjes:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ℳ𝒾𝓁𝑜𝓊 (@milouvanagtmael) on
View this post on Instagram
𝙰𝚛𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚊 𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚛? 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝚊 𝚖𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚊𝚐𝚎 𝚊𝚏𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚝𝚘𝚗𝚎 💬 𝙻𝚘𝚟𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚊𝚕𝚕 🖤
A post shared by ℳ𝒾𝓁𝑜𝓊 (@milouvanagtmael) on
Rita Ora genoot van een leuke avond uit:
Veronique Leysen, tot slot, verklapt enkele dingen die ze niét wist over een keizersnede. Tot nu:
View this post on Instagram
Things I didn’t know about a c-section (like this 6 months baby bump áfter your delivery) After surgery I felt like I’ve been hit by a truck (and again and again) I didn’t realize that I would be hiding a bladder catheter under my bed (that was leaking … under my bed 👍🏻) that I would wear disposable knickers for weeks, (they’re comfy, but I now wear my boyfriends knickers) that I would also hide compression hose under my clothes for months and that I would change my own diapers too. And OH I was so so so proud for the fact that I was walking to the bathroom on my own on the third day. On the other hand, I was surrounded with the best team I could imagine, and it was a beautiful experience too because I had my baby with me the whole time and it was exciting after all to experience another way of giving birth. And when I see my scar now I see my body’s ability to heal and I’m super proud of my ‘tattoo’. ♥️🙏🏻
A post shared by Veronique Leysen (@mauricetteveronique) on
Foto: Instagram