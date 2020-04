View this post on Instagram

The first shoot as @missbelgium_official on the beach💙 It’s sad that we can’t go there, but your health, our health, is so much more important 💙 stay HOME and safe lives, don’t go to the beach this weekend. Enjoy the weather at HOME💜 don’t invite your friends or family. We’re closer apart 💜 #staystrong #staypositive #stayHOME