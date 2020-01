View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the first #FitnessFriday of #2020! To me, nothing is more important than starting the new year off purifying with some good old fashion hydrotherapy! Let’s leave the toxins of 2019 behind! A hot steam is one of my favorite things in the whole world, and it’s for a good reason. It purifies, relieves muscle soreness and respiratory issues, increases your circulation and calms anxiety. How about a polar bear plunge? A cold shower can be LIFE changing! Cold water tightens the skin and stimulates blood flow, accelerates metabolism, increases alertness and can treat depression. I love taking a hot steam and then taking a cold shower or bath right after. I challenge you to try this today and see how it makes you feel, and check stories today for a few more of my favorite things in the new year ♥️- Happy Friday!